3 Stocks to Buy Even While Insiders Are Selling: July 2024

As general market indexes have soared to new heights in recent weeks, a noticeable trend has emerged: insiders at many high-flying companies are cashing out their shares. This wave of insider selling can often be perceived as a bearish signal, suggesting that those closest to the company foresee a downturn.

However, it’s crucial to understand that insider selling is not always an indication of trouble ahead. Many times, such transactions are pre-scheduled or part of a routine financial strategy and do not reflect the company’s performance or future prospects.

In fact, insiders frequently sell shares to diversify their personal portfolios or to realize the value of stock-based compensation. These transactions are typically prearranged and can occur regardless of the company’s performance or outlook. Thus, insider selling isn’t always a bearish signal but rather a standard procedure in the corporate world.

In this article, I have selected three companies where insiders have been actively selling shares recently. Despite this activity, the following names continue to thrive and present compelling investment opportunities at their current share prices. Let’s take a closer look!

Airbnb (ABNB)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

First up on this list is Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), where insider activity during the past three months has seen 30 separate sales amounting to 1,575,285 shares, translating to a notable $233.1 million at the stock’s current price. While this might raise some eyebrows, Airbnb’s investment case remains compelling.

The company is riding the wave of the travel boom with remarkable success. As the leader in peer-to-peer accommodation and experience bookings, Airbnb continues to grow swiftly despite occasional regulatory hurdles. In Q1 2024, Airbnb registered a 17.8% revenue gain year-over-year, reaching $2.14 billion. This growth follows a strong 20.5% rise in Q1 2023 and a staggering 57.6% in Q1 2022. Clearly, demand for unique stays and local experiences is higher than ever, reinforcing Airbnb’s dominance.

In the meantime, Airbnb stands out as a free cash flow powerhouse, with notable potential to bolster the equity value in its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders. In Q1, its free cash flow margin soared to an impressive 89%, a level that few, if any, companies can rival on a sustainable basis.

Mastercard (MA)

Source: David Cardinez / Shutterstock.com

Next on our list is Mastercard (NYSE:MA), where insider activity has seen 56 separate sales over the past three months, totaling 5,133,463 shares. At current stock prices, this is equal to a substantial $2.28 billion. While this level of insider selling may seem troubling, Mastercard continues to present an attractive investment case today.

The company keeps posting robust revenue and earnings-per-share figures, with the two metrics noting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and 16%, respectively, over the five-year period ending in the first quarter of 2024. The ever-present societal shift from physical cash to digital payments is set to continue unfolding over the coming years, possibly even decades, positioning Mastercard favorably for sustained, double-digit top and bottom-line growth.

While the stock might appear pricy at a little over 31X this year’s expected EPS, I believe this is hardly the case. With consensus EPS estimates forecasting EPS growth in the mid-to-high teens in the coming years, I find Mastercard rather attractively valued today. This is especially true when you take into account its overall qualities and moat in the payments processing industry.

Paycom Software (PAYC)

Source: STEFANY LUNA DE LINZY / Shutterstock.com

The final stock that has seen some heavy insider selling lately and is worth considering is Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). Insider activity has recorded 45 sales totaling 169,012 shares over the past three months, worth $26.7 million at current prices. While this may seem concerning for some investors, especially given the stock’s awful 56% decline over the past year, the underlying investment case for Paycom remains compelling, in my view.

Specifically, Paycom continues to record rapid growth, with its cloud-based human capital management software remaining in high demand among mid-sized businesses looking for integrated payroll and HR solutions. This demand is, in turn, powered by a broader trend toward digital transformation in the workplace, where businesses are swiftly adopting all-in-one HR platforms to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Last year, Paycom’s revenue and earnings per share soared to new record highs, increasing by 23.2% and 21.5%, respectively. This year, consensus estimates suggest that both metrics are set to achieve new record levels once again. Meanwhile, despite its strong results, the stock’s extended sell-off has driven Paycom’s current valuation to just 20.4X this year’s expected EPS—a multiple that doesn’t seem to reflect its underlying performance.

