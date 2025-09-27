3 Stocks to Buy the Dip On

The stock market continues to roar higher, for the most part, but not all stocks are trading at record highs. In fact, we have had a few stocks take a nice-sized dip of late, and I believe these represent buying opportunities.

As such, in today's video I am going to discuss three stocks I recently bought the dip on and added to my portfolio. One of those stocks I bought was Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), which took a sizable dip after its latest earnings report, something I believe was overdone.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 22, 2025. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuit right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in EQIX and INTU. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Intuit, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.