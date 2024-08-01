3 Stocks to Buy That Could Turn Your Beer Money Into Champagne Showers

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Are you looking to invest some spare change and target high-upside stocks that could potentially turn your modest investment into life-changing returns? If so, it might be worth considering the following three picks. Each company on this list has a high-growth underlying business. Such businesses, given enough time and a bit of luck, could transform your beer money into a reason to pop champagne.

Of course, the current market environment is quite volatile. And two of these stocks have relatively low market capitalizations, meaning they carry higher-than-average risk. Even if you’re only investing a small amount, it’s crucial to proceed with caution and understand the potential downsides. However, if the stars align and these companies execute on their ambitious plans, I believe all three stocks have the potential to deliver multibagger returns.

Inter & Co (INTR)

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) operates a leading financial super app in Brazil. The company provides banking, credit, investments, and other services to over 31 million customers. Inter & Co has been delivering impressive growth, with record profits in the most recent quarter. Revenue grew almost 47% to 990 million Brazilian Reals.

I believe digital banking is the future, and Inter & Co is well-positioned to ride this wave in Brazil. That’s due to an increasing number of consumers turning to comprehensive super apps for their financial needs. Brazil’s central bank has been ahead of the curve in tackling inflation by raising rates early, and they are now starting to cut rates earlier than peers. This is providing a tailwind for fintech companies in the country like Inter & Co.

At a current price of around $6.70 per share, I think Inter & Co is an attractive mid-cap play on the future of banking in Brazil. The stock has already rallied over 69% in the past year. However, I believe it has plenty of room to run higher.

Urban-gro (UGRO)

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) provides turnkey design-build solutions for controlled environment agriculture facilities. The company has had a volatile ride, with its stock price swinging wildly over the past few years. That said, recent developments suggest brighter days may lie ahead for this small-cap play.

With a miniscule market cap of just $18 million, urban-gro is a true speculative stock you can buy with your beer money. Sure, it’s had a bumpy past. But significant expected revenue and earnings growth in the coming years could lead to multi-bagger returns here, if the company meets expectations. Analysts forecast urban-gro hitting $82 million in revenue in 2024, up from $72 million in 2023. Looking further out, consensus estimates have revenue surging to $209 million in 2028.

While still unprofitable, urban-gro’s losses are anticipated to greatly reduce, narrowing 72% to 46 cents per share this year. As its top line scales, the company should be near breakeven in the next three to four years. However, it’s not all roses. Analysts recently made across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates for Urban-gro. However, with insider ownership at 33%, management’s incentives seem well-aligned with shareholders. The company’s recent $12 million in new cannabis contracts and expansion into Europe point to solid growth ahead.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) is an advanced materials company developing technology to produce enriched isotopes for nuclear medicine, green energy, and quantum computing. The company recently announced the pricing of a public offering of common stock and reported financial results. Though, as an early-stage startup, the company does not yet generate revenue.

ASP Isotopes is the riskiest pick on this list. With no revenue and largely unproven technology, a lot has to go right for the company to succeed. However, early investors could see explosive returns if it can deliver on the promise of its isotope enrichment processes in high-growth areas like semiconductors and nuclear energy.

The company’s financials are far from ideal given its early stage. However, ASPI stock offers lottery ticket-like upside potential for those willing to roll the dice. Only time will tell if this speculative play can turn beer money into champagne showers.

