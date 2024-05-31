3 Stocks to Buy for Big Growth

Growth investing is widely popular, with investors targeting companies expected to grow their earnings and revenues at an above-average level. It’s a development that commonly follows through to share outperformance.

Of course, investors should also be aware of the increased volatility these stocks can face, as unforeseen circumstances can always hamper their bright outlooks.

For those seeking a group of strong growth stocks, Nvidia NVDA, e.l.f. Beauty ELF, and Wingstop WING could all be considerations.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Nvidia

Nvidia yet again blew away quarterly expectations in its quarterly print, with unrelenting demand for AI chips driving robust performance. Earnings and revenue grew 460% and 260%, respectively, whereas Data Center sales melted 430% higher from the same period last year.

Shares soared following the release, with the company enjoying post-earnings positivity all throughout 2024. In addition to a 10-for-1 split, the company also announced a 150% boost to its quarterly dividend payout, reflecting a shareholder-friendly nature.

Nvidia’s earnings outlook only continues to get brighter, with the stock remaining a highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares represent a prime opportunity for any investor seeking AI exposure, with demand expected to remain strong.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF shares soared post-earnings, helping snap a nasty downtrend. Up nearly 30% in 2024, shares have widely outperformed relative to the S&P 500, building on years of outsized gains. The company’s quarterly consistency can’t be overlooked, beating consensus earnings and revenue expectations in 10 consecutive releases.

The company’s growth has been remarkable, posting double-digit percentage year-over-year sales growth consistently. Concerning its latest release, earnings grew 15% alongside a sizable 71% sales bump.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock remains a solid selection for growth-focused investors, underpinned by its Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.

Wingstop

WING shares have been notably strong in 2024 on the back of better-than-expected results, up nearly 44% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations rising across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth is expected to continue in a big way, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 37% earnings growth on 27% higher sales. Growth follows through to FY25, with earnings and revenue forecasted to see growth of 22% and 17%, respectively.

Bottom Line

Growth-focused investors have been rewarded considerably over the last year amid the market’s remarkable run, enjoying significant gains.

And for those interested in joining the strategy, all three stocks above – Nvidia NVDA, e.l.f. Beauty ELF, and Wingstop WING – deserve a look.

In addition to strong growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts.

