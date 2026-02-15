3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever: A Long-Term Play for Your Portfolio

Key Points

Nvidia will benefit for years to come from its leading position in AI processors.

Alphabet's Google Gemini is gaining ground, and recent Google Cloud revenue shows the company knows how to monetize AI.

No matter what tech trend is waiting in the wings, Taiwan Semiconductor will likely benefit from it, given its 70% share of the processor manufacturing market.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

There's been a lot of volatility in the market lately, which has understandably made many investors rethink which stocks they should be invested in and which will stand the test of time.

While there are certainly no guarantees, three companies that are in great shape to benefit from their leading technology positions are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). Here's why each one is worth buying now and holding in your portfolio for years to come.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Nvidia isn't going anywhere

Many people are trying to figure out whether we're in an artificial intelligence bubble right now and if it's still a smart idea to buy Nvidia, the leading designer of artificial intelligence (AI) processors.

There's nothing wrong with making sure you're not jumping on a trend at the end of its cycle, but ignoring Nvidia stock out of those fears might be a mistake. That's because tech companies continue to increase spending on AI data center infrastructure, which will drive more purchases of Nvidia's processors.

Consider that Alphabet recently announced it would double its capital expenditures to up to $185 billion this year, and Meta said it was doing nearly double its spending, with its capex jumping to up to $135 billion. Just a few days after those announcements, Amazon said it's pushing its spending up to $200 billion this year -- with all of these companies citing the need for building out more data center infrastructure and AI compute power.

If all of that's not enough to convince you to buy Nvidia stock, consider that its shares have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 47 right now, which is only slightly more expensive than the tech sector average P/E of about 43.

2. Alphabet has plenty left in the tank

The first clear AI success for Alphabet has been its Gemini chatbot, which now has 750 million monthly active users -- a 67% jump from just nine months ago. And the company recently struck a new collaboration with Apple that will make Gemini the underlying artificial intelligence model for an upcoming version of Siri.

That collaboration will be worth multiple billions of dollars for Alphabet over the next few years, according to the Financial Times, and is structured as a cloud computing deal. Those sales will build on Alphabet's already impressive Google Cloud revenue, which was up 48% in the Q4 to $17.7 billion.

And as I mentioned earlier, Alphabet is doubling its capex spending this year, which should help the company stay relevant in the rapidly shifting AI market. Investors also get a relative deal buying shares right now, with Alphabet stock trading at a P/E ratio of just 30.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor benefits no matter who wins in AI

Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC, is the leading semiconductor manufacturing company in the world with a 70% market share. The company makes some of the most advanced chips in the industry, with higher yield rates than Samsung and Intel, and it's often the go-to choice for tech giants in need of AI processors.

If you really want a company with a long-term competitive advantage, consider that research from Morningstar says TSMC's organic growth driven by major tech trends could last for decades.

TSMC is already benefiting from the surge in AI processor needs, with revenue increasing 30% to $122.4 billion in 2025 and diluted earnings rising 47% to $10.65 per American depositary receipt (ADR). TSMC management is confident of the path the company is on and issued guidance for a 30% increase in sales this year. And just like the other two AI stocks on this list, TSMC's stock is well priced, with a P/E ratio of just 34.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

Chris Neiger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Intel, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.