3 Stocks to Buy and Hold to Channel Your Inner Nancy Pelosi

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, have done well investing. Paul Pelosi has a master’s degree from New York University and his own investment firm. In just one day in the stock market last week, they made $1.6 million. Their net worth is estimated to be $250 million.

This has all come legally without any insider information as Paul Pelosi is a savvy investor and Nancy Pelosi is a successful public servant. If they did anything illegal in investing, ethics complaints would have been filed against her long ago. His firm would have been reported to the authorities and shut down. An investigative committee in Congress would have been formed. Just look at the jail time and negative press Paul Pelosi got for a DUI. Imagine what would happen from felonies like insider trading, securities fraud, and tax evasion!

Many politicians and reporters would love to “make their bones” by taking down Pelosi for insider trading. None of this has happened because they have done nothing wrong in their investing.

What they have done right is invest in what they know, like Peter Lynch, and bought quality like Warren Buffett. Representing a district close to Silicon Valley, their portfolio has the biggest and best tech stocks starting with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG; NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

If there were an investing guide for Nancy Pelosi stocks, the mission statement would be to invest in companies with a California presence active in the tech community. The following are two stocks the Pelosis should consider and a third that she’s already trading. Each is active in California in some aspect of tech.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has plans for ports for flying car taxis near San Francisco, the heart of Pelosi’s district. The city is affluent with Silicon Valley, Napa Valley and world-class beaches nearby. Along with paradise comes traffic jams, meaning plenty of business for flying taxis.

This is a good time to buy Archer, as the stock is down. Most of the market’s gains have come from mega-cap tech stocks. It would add balance to Nancy Pelosi’s stock portfolio, as it leads in its area of tech.

This can be seen in Archer Aviation’s financials. There is little debt, which shows the company does not have to leverage its future to finance its operations. Earnings per share are up more than double digits this year and are expected to rise almost 10% next year. Strong insider ownership shows bullish sentiment for Archer from those who know it best.

First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA)

Source: shutterstock.com/rafapress

History repeats itself with First Citizens Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), based in Raleigh, North Carolina acquiring the assets of Silicon Valley Bank. It was another stellar North Carolina bank, NationsBank from Charlotte, that bought Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), then headquartered in San Francisco, and took the name. Bank of America is now based in Charlotte. First Citizens now has a substantial presence in the California tech community as its banker.

Gobbling up assets from failed Texas institutions in the 1980s made NationsBank a national institution. With a presence in California as the banker for the tech sector, First Citizens is now a national player. The stock rose more than 30% last year.

Expect more as the profit margin is high and the price-to-earnings ratio is low, which is generally a bullish combination. Another nice one-two is high institutional ownership and a low short float. This and the stock rise show that hedge funds and other institutional investors are bullish on its expansion into California’s tech community.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: gguy / Shutterstock.com

If you were to believe the negative press about Nancy Pelosi stocks, you would think their holdings in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are insider dealings. But this is ridiculous as Nvidia, based close to Pelosi’s district, is the darling of Wall Street! The Pelosis made nearly $4 million on NVDA call options that they purchased late last year.

There have been about 20 positive analyst ratings for Nvidia in the last month. There has been one for Alphabet in the last year. Suffice it to say there are a lot of bonuses riding on Nvidia, so expect the analyst crowd to do what they can to keep the price rising.

A Truist analyst expects Nvidia to earn $140 a share. The recent stock split will facilitate that rise, as will a profit margin of over 50%, with sales and earnings soaring.

On the date of publication, Jonathan Yates did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA and AAPL.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold to Channel Your Inner Nancy Pelosi appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.