(1:00) - Finding Investments Near 52-Week Highs

(5:50) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Radar Right Now

(26:00) - Episode Roundup: OVBC, WJRYY, KGC, PM, KR

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #442 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo again to talk about stocks trading near their 52-week highs. With all the volatility in the stock market, maybe it’s time for investors to consider what IS working, instead of what is not.

Screening for Stocks Near Their Highs

It’s easy to do a basic screen for stocks trading near their 52-week highs on Zacks.com. The screening tool allows you to screen for stocks at their 52-week highs or within a certain percentage of it.

Tracey ran a screen that was within 5% of the 52-week high and it returned 282 stocks. This screen did not have the Zacks Rank which would have narrowed it down even further.

But she was just looking for pure play breakouts, regardless of the Rank.

Here are 3 out of the 282 stocks.

3 Stocks Breaking Out in 2025

1. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( OVBC )

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is the holding company for Ohio Valley Bank, a small cap bank, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Ohio Valley Banc recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.23 a share. That’s a yield of 2.4%.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc are up 54% year-to-date. It’s cheap. Ohio Valley Banc has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 1.2. A P/B ratio near 1.0 is considered to be attractively valued for a bank.

Should Ohio Valley Banc be on your short list?

2. West Japan Railway Co. ( WJRYY )

West Japan Railway is a Japanese railroad which also has real estate investments. It’s a large cap company with a market cap of $10.5 billion.

Shares of West Japan Railway are up 19.5% year-to-date. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2.4%.

Should a foreign company like West Japan Railway be on your radar in 2025?

3. Kinross Gold Corp. ( KGC )

Kinross Gold Corp. is a large cap Canadian gold miner with operations in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, and Canada. Kinross Gold had record free cash flows for 2024 of $1.34 billion. It is prioritizing debt repayment and paid off $1 billion in debt through Feb 2025.

Shares of Kinross Gold have been soaring with the gold price. It is up 57.6% year-to-date.

Is it time to buy a gold miner like Kinross Gold?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Stocks Breaking Out in 2025?

Tracey talks about several other well-known companies that are also trading near their 52-week highs. Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what they are.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Japan Railway (WJRYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.