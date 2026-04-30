3 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into Right Now -- and 1 Might Surprise You

Key Points

David Tepper piled into this memory stock.

Ken Griffin invested heavily in two "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

David Einhorn added a new position in this recent IPO.

10 stocks we like better than Versant Media Group ›

It has been a volatile first one-third of 2026, with stocks rebounding a bit in April after a sharp decline in the first quarter.

If volatility and uncertainty have made it hard to determine where markets are headed, investors may find some guidance by learning what billionaire hedge fund managers are doing.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Recent 13-F disclosures show David Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, took a large position in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), adding about 1 million shares. It is now his fourth-largest holding.

Memory and storage stocks are in a supercycle of demand, and Micron is a growth stock masquerading as a super cheap value stock, trading at just 8 times forward earnings. Micron stock is up 85% year to date.

A different disclosure form shows Ken Griffin, the billionaire owner of Citadel Advisors, added nearly 11 million shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and 12 million shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) at the end of last year. Both of these Magnificent Seven stocks were trading at discounted valuations at the end of last year, and both have generated market-beating returns year to date.

One that might surprise you

While these big-name stocks may not surprise you, here's one that might -- Versant Media Group (NASDAQ: VSNT). Recent 13-F filings show Billionaire David Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, took a new position in this stock, which went public in January after spinning off from Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Versant owns MS Now, CNBC, USA Network, and other properties like GolfNow and Fandango.

"While the legacy cable business faces ongoing cord-cutting, over 60% of its programming is tied to live news and events, which we believe is more resistant to subscriber losses than other entertainment categories. Additionally, the company's non-Pay TV revenue are growing and now represent nearly 20% of total revenues," Greenlight management wrote in the Q1 investor letter.

Versant stock is down 10% since its launch, but has surged 48% over the past month.

Should you buy stock in Versant Media Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Versant Media Group, consider this:

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Versant Media Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.