3 Stocks With Big Dividend Hikes—and Bigger Momentum

Three key firms with leading positions in their respective markets just announced notable dividend increases. These dividend increases range from moderate to massive, coming in at between 5% and over 50%. Below, we’ll detail the three highly relevant stocks that are giving income-oriented investors more to like.

McDonald's Delivers Fresh 5% Dividend Increase

The leadership position of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) needs little explanation. The approximately $220 billion firm is by far the largest restaurant stock in the world. Its value is more than double that of the next largest player, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), with a $99 billion market cap.

McDonald’s hasn’t had a standout year in 2025, but its performance has been solid. Shares have delivered a total return of approximately 8.6%—well below the S&P 500’s nearly 18% gain but roughly in line with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLY), which is up about 8.2% this year.

On Oct. 22, McDonald's declared a quarterly dividend of $1.86, a 5% increase over its previous payout. This brings the firm’s streak of consecutive annual dividend increases to 49 years. The new dividend is payable on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1. The stock now has an indicated dividend yield of approximately 2.40%. That’s a strong figure for this stock that tends to produce solid and steady gains. Still, this legacy company is not necessarily one that screams "market-beater."

Comfort Systems Announces 5th Dividend Increase in 5 Quarters

On the other side of the equation, “market-beater” has been the perfect term to describe Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX). The company is one of the largest providers of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services in the United States. It has found a massive market in data centers, as heat generation is one of the key byproducts of intensive computing. Its technology end market, which includes data centers, made up 42% of revenues in the first nine months of 2025. That is double the 21% of revenues it accounted for during the first nine months of 2023. Comfort Systems' total revenue is up around 78% over those two years, and its adjusted operating margin is up by over 550 basis points to 15.5%. Overall, shares have delivered a whopping 132% total return in 2025.

On Oct. 24, the company announced a 20% dividend increase. The new 60-cent per share dividend will be payable on Nov. 24 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 13. Comfort Systems' indicated dividend yield now sits at around 0.25%. Clearly, the company’s dividend yield isn’t much of a reason to own the stock. However, Comfort Systems is making extremely strong efforts to add weight to its dividend. The latest dividend increase marks its fifth in as many quarters.

Amphenol Announces Astounding +50% Dividend Increase

Although it is far from a high-profile artificial intelligence (AI) stock, Amphenol (NYSE: APH) is unquestionably vital to AI advancement. The firm is one of the dominant players in electrical interconnects, sensors, and various electrical components. While businesses across vast swaths of the economy need its solutions, AI demand is driving growth. Its IT datacom market accounted for 37% of sales last quarter, growing by 128%. The firm has also generated record free cash flow of nearly $3.6 billion over the last 12 months. These factors have led Amphenol shares to provide a total return of approximately 97% in 2025.

As a result of its recent success, Amphenol just announced a gargantuan dividend increase. Along with releasing its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 22, the firm increased its quarterly dividend by 52%. Amphenol will pay its new 25-cent dividend on Jan. 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 16, 2025. Overall, the stock now holds an indicated dividend yield of around 0.74%. This isn’t a high figure, but it is also important to note that the explosion in Amphenol’s share price has driven its yield down. The company’s huge 52% dividend boost shows that it is taking very significant steps to rectify its low yield.

AHP and FIX Are Working Full Time to Boost Their Dividends

MCD, FIX, and AHP are making significant strides in boosting their dividends. Amphenol’s huge increase is impressive.

However, Comfort Systems really stands out. It is delivering dividend increases not on a yearly basis but on a quarterly one. That type of dividend growth is not something investors see often.

