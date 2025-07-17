3 Stocks to Benefit From Lower Rates Before 2025 Ends

Most (if not all) of the market is now riding on the narrative that the Federal Reserve will implement up to three rate cuts before 2025 is over. Investors all around are betting that the past will repeat itself in these rate cuts, sending stocks higher. While this may be true, it seems that the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes have priced in some of this narrative in today’s prices.

However, other names in the market will likely benefit more aggressively if these cuts make their way into the United States economy. Fundamentally, investors can look at stocks that have a bigger debt load in their balance sheets (as long as it is not an irresponsible level of debt), since lower interest rates could greatly decrease the amount of interest these companies pay, directly boosting bottom-line earnings.

Most investors understand that a larger bottom line translates into earnings per share (EPS) expansion, which drives stock valuations higher. With this main thesis in mind, investors can keep a list of stocks like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), and even Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) due to their balance sheet composition, as they are tied to the potential EPS expansion to drive their prices higher.

AT&T Analysts Hop on the Debt Wagon

Because AT&T holds up to 54.4% of its balance sheet in debt, there is a very strong reason to believe that the company's investment-grade profile will allow it to rebalance the average interest rate on this debt load, especially when the Fed decides to act in the way that most are now expecting.

A new favorable rate will place AT&T in this wave of margin expansion to trickle into EPS growth. Some Wall Street analysts may now be leaning on this theme, as they decided to boost their ratings and valuations for the stock as of early July 2025.

Michael Funk, an analyst from Bank of America, took the lead in this call. He initiated his coverage with a Buy rating. Funk came right out of the gate with this optimistic view, but he also placed a $32 per share price target for AT&T stock.

Compared to where it trades today, this new call implies that AT&T can not only make a new 52-week high but also give investors a net upside of as much as 20%. When the real EPS impact is known from lower interest rates, the stock may meet and even exceed this valuation, calling in new buyers and attention from the media.

Smart Money Bets on Boeing Stock

After a massive recovery from its tight price channel, Boeing stock now trades at a new 52-week high, sporting a quarterly performance of up to 44.4%. This shows investors the true power of spotting the right fundamental narratives in the stock market, one that is now present in aerospace and defense stocks.

However bullish this performance may seem, some in the “smart money” side of the market believe Boeing has a higher ceiling ahead of it. As of July 2025, allocations from Kingstone Capital Partners initiated a new position in Boeing stock, making them the largest institutional holder at $378.5 million.

This view is based on momentum in price action and the fact that Boeing now holds up to 91.2% of its balance sheet in debt, which may be the aftereffect of the restructurings and tight financial periods it endured over the past couple of years.

Now that the skies seem clear for Boeing’s takeoff, investors shouldn’t be surprised to see such optimism. More than just institutional buying, a new rating from Redburn Atlantic analyst Olivier Brochet reiterates this bright future, as he considers Boeing rallying further by 22% through his $275 per share valuation today.

Short Sellers Ditch Exxon Mobil Stock

One of the most direct indicators that Exxon Mobil stock will benefit from this interest rate theme is the way short sellers treated the stock over the past month. All of the stock’s short interest was wiped out during this period, as there is now a consensus in the broader market that Exxon’s balance sheet will carry the stock higher.

Exxon Mobil now carries a lot less debt in its balance sheet, roughly 12%, compared to historical levels. While this is not as straightforward as the other names in this list, markets may be betting that Exxon will take advantage of a lower interest rate environment to start taking on more cheap debt, positioning itself for a more aggressive run in the future.

With oil prices at cyclical lows, an inevitable reversion to higher prices in the next cycle will allow Exxon Mobil to enjoy this smooth ride higher. This might explain Kingstone Capital Partners' new position, which also saw the opportunity in Boeing and is running up to $607.6 million today.

Price action, fundamentals, and Wall Street analyst backing give investors all the justifications to consider these names for the coming months, especially since institutional players have already bought into this interest rate theme.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.