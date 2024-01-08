3 Stocks at the Forefront of Medical Marijuana

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Facing pivotal changes, the medical marijuana stocks market, once considered self-reliant, is now recognizing the importance of customer engagement. In an era marked by inflation and price compression, the industry is shifting towards building strong customer relationships.

Subsequently, the legal U.S. marijuana market anticipates a steady, albeit slower, growth trajectory. A strategic emphasis on profitability defines this period. Companies increasingly recognize the value of partnerships and mergers as strengths, not vulnerabilities. A report by Grand View Research forecasts that the global legal marijuana market will expand to $102.2 billion by 2030.

As such, the industry is witnessing a diversification in financing models. The emergence of options like factoring agencies underscores a move towards more sophisticated, reliable financial structures. Consequently, these three medical marijuana stocks shine bright, each demonstrating endless potential and signaling promising avenues for investors looking to capitalize on this dynamic market.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF), a leading multi-state marijuana operator, consistently outperforms market expectations. Its recent financials reveal a robust uptick, with an earnings per share (EPS) of five cents, surpassing forecasts. Revenue for the third quarter soared to $275.4 million, a 5.4% year-over-year (YOY) growth. Green Thumb’s operational efficiency shines, evidenced by an adjusted EBITDA of $83 million, approximately 30% of its sales.

Moreover, GTBIF stock trades at a long-term forward earnings multiple of 52.85. Enhanced by a strong buy rating, this reflects a 42.22% upside potential from current levels. These figures demonstrate Green Thumb’s strong financial positioning and underscore its potential in the expanding marijuana market.

Additionally, Green Thumb’s expansive multi-state presence positions it for significant growth, particularly with the impending federal legalization of marijuana in the U.S. This anticipated move could offer a distinct first-mover advantage, significantly bolstering Green Thumb’s already promising future in the burgeoning medical marijuana stocks industry.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS:CURLF) stands out in the medical marijuana sector, with its stock climbing 13% over the last six months. This growth reflects rising investor confidence despite a modest revenue increase of 2% YOY to $333 million in the recent quarter. The financial strength of Curaleaf is evidenced in its robust adjusted EBITDA of $75 million and operating cash flows of $47 million, highlighting its underlying profitability and cash generation capabilities.

Furthermore, Curaleaf’s expansion into promising European medicinal marijuana markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Poland, coupled with its presence in 17 U.S. states, positions it strategically for continued growth. This broad market footprint offers both diversification and significant growth potential.

Significantly, Curaleaf’s focus on research and development underpins its prospects. The launch of 171 new products in 2022 exemplifies its commitment to innovation. This ongoing product development is crucial for accelerating revenue growth, making Curaleaf a compelling option for investors looking for opportunity in the dynamic medical marijuana stocks sector.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) represents a unique investment opportunity in the realm of medical marijuana stocks as it is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on providing real estate capital for the medical cannabis industry. Standing out for its impressive reliability, IIPR boasts a track record of collecting over 97% of due rents. The company’s anticipated debt restructuring further bolsters its appeal, signaling potential for strategic acquisitions and liability reductions.

Moreover, in its latest quarter, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) soared to $2.09, exceeding expectations and showing a healthy increase from $1.97 the previous year. The company’s strong financial health is underscored by a substantial revenue of $77.8 million, reflecting a 10% growth compared to the previous year’s quarter, along with an extensive collection of 108 properties spanning 19 states.

The future of IIPR is bright given the expanding legalization of marijuana across the U.S. and potential federal reforms. These developments could catalyze the company’s growth, making IIPR an intriguing option for investors looking to capitalize on the evolving medical marijuana industry.

