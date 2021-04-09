3 Stocks at Great Prices

In today's video, I look at three stocks sitting at great prices based on their future growth.

The first stock is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), a tech giant that many analysts believe still has plenty of room to grow in the next 12 months. Apple stock price is down over 9% from its six-month all-time high.

The second stock is FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), a heavy growth monster. Fubo's stock price has dropped over 60% from its all-time high and is now sitting with a market cap of $2.9B. Total revenue for FY2020 was $268 million, up 83% year over year.

The third stock is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), a mixture of growth and solid fundamentals. Okta is a leader in digital identity authentication in both the workforce and the customer market. Okta recently announced two new products to help fuel its growth.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the midday prices of April 8, 2021. The video was published on April 8, 2021.





