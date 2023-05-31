3 Stocks and Cryptos That Are Changing the Game

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the ever-evolving world of finance, game-changing stocks and cryptos can revolutionize how we think about investments. These innovative, disruptive, and market-changing assets garner significant attention as they challenge traditional paradigms and redefine the finance landscape. With their transformative potential, they offer investors exciting opportunities for growth and profitability.

The innovation lies at the heart of these game-changing stocks and cryptos. These companies and digital assets have demonstrated a keen ability to harness cutting-edge technologies and develop groundbreaking solutions to address existing market gaps. Introducing novel approaches and disrupting traditional industries are driving advancements and shaping the future of finance. Investors who recognize their transformative potential can position themselves at the forefront of these emerging trends, potentially reaping substantial rewards.

The disruptive nature of these stocks and cryptocurrencies cannot be overstated. They challenge established norms and conventional wisdom, forcing investors and industry players to adapt and rethink their strategies. Whether through the application of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, or other innovative solutions, these assets are unlocking new possibilities. Market-changing stocks and cryptos have the potential to revolutionize sectors such as banking, supply chain management, healthcare, and more.

As investors search for growth and stability opportunities, transformative stocks and cryptocurrencies present a unique proposition. By investing in companies and digital assets that are at the forefront of disruptive innovation, individuals can potentially achieve substantial returns while diversifying their portfolios.

In this article, we will delve into three specific stocks and cryptocurrencies that exemplify the transformative power of innovation and have the potential to reshape the financial landscape.

Symbol Stocks & Cryptos Price BTC-USD Bitcoin $27,127.50 RIOT Riot Platforms $12.03 ETH-USD Ethereum $1,867.61

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the transformative cryptocurrency, has revolutionized the global financial landscape; game-changing stocks and cryptos have also emerged, introducing innovation and disruption to traditional markets. These market-changing assets have captured the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike.

Amidst a banking crisis gripping the United States, Bitcoin has been soaring to new heights, establishing itself as a highly promising haven for investors since the beginning of the year. With each new bank failure, investors increasingly divert their funds from traditional financial assets and seek refuge in Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency’s resilience and perceived stability have positioned it as an attractive alternative during these uncertain times.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognize that Bitcoin is not devoid of risks. Its history is marked by extreme volatility and significant price drops. Nonetheless, it has earned the “digital gold” moniker for valid reasons. During periods of market volatility, Bitcoin has demonstrated its potential as a haven asset.

Prominent Wall Street investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have made a compelling case for recognizing Bitcoin as a digital equivalent to gold, highlighting its value and significance in the financial landscape.

While the cryptocurrency’s reputation took a hit during the crypto market crash of 2022, its recent correlation with gold cannot be overlooked. In fact, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold has reached its highest point in over a year.

In the current market, perception holds significant influence, and it is widely believed that Bitcoin is resuming its role as digital gold. Therefore, I have confidence in buying and holding Bitcoin for the long term.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a top-producing Bitcoin miner, having mined over 8,200 Bitcoins since the start of 2022. Its massive facilities in West Texas continue to expand, bringing more miners online each year. The company operates with impressive efficiency and power, boasting the third-highest hash rate among public mining companies. A higher hash rate translates to greater mining power and the ability to mine more Bitcoin.

What sets Riot apart is its ability to add to its Bitcoin reserves while keeping costs low. Unlike other mining companies that sold off most of their mined Bitcoins and dipped into reserves to stay operational, Riot remained profitable and debt-free. It spent an average of around $17,900 per Bitcoin mined, the second lowest among mining companies.

Riot’s location in Texas gives it a competitive advantage. The company can return excess energy to the grid during high-demand periods, such as heat waves, generating additional profits. Miners in other states face skyrocketing energy costs and struggle to realize profits.

Despite headwinds, Riot’s Rockdale facility achieved an unprecedented all-time high hash rate, showcasing its resilience and determination. With a positive outlook, Riot envisions a promising future ahead. The expansion of its Rockdale facility and the progress at the Corsicana facility will significantly increase its hash rate. Riot expects to surpass 12.5 EH/s, a substantial jump from its current 7.9 EH/s.

Although Riot may not lead in any specific metric, its well-rounded achievements make it an attractive investment option. With high Bitcoin production rates, low costs, and ongoing expansion plans, Riot is positioned to gain more market share by the end of the year.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is a pioneering force revolutionizing decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With its smart contract functionality, Ethereum has opened the door to a flourishing ecosystem of decentralized applications and groundbreaking applications. Get ready to explore the remarkable potential of game-changing stocks and cryptos in this exciting new era.

While certain cryptocurrencies specialize in specific areas, Ethereum excels in nearly every aspect, encompassing various functionalities, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Investing in Ethereum effectively reduces the risk of holding crypto assets in your portfolio. If one sector of the blockchain industry experiences a downturn, there is likely to be another sector performing well.

Furthermore, Ethereum presents significant potential for growth. A significant factor contributing to this is the ongoing technological advancements being made by the Ethereum network. Following The Merge in 2022, Ethereum has continued implementing upgrades, including those related to crypto staking in 2023. Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has outlined a detailed roadmap for future upgrades, ensuring that Ethereum remains competitive and surpasses its blockchain counterparts in terms of performance and functionality.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

