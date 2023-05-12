3 Stocks and Cryptos That Are a Smart Investment Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In today’s ever-evolving financial landscape, finding smart investment opportunities in stocks and cryptocurrencies can be challenging. However, certain stocks and cryptos stand out from the crowd for those seeking lucrative ventures with high growth potential.

Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting your journey, it’s crucial to identify the best stocks and cryptos to buy now, which offer promising returns and a chance to capitalize on emerging trends.

In this article, we will explore three carefully selected stocks and cryptos that have caught the attention of market analysts and are definitely worth watching in the coming months.

As with any investment, conducting thorough research and consulting with financial advisors before making any decisions is crucial. While these stocks and cryptos present exciting prospects, market conditions can change rapidly. Although the markets are in decent shape, things can also change rapidly.

By staying informed and vigilant, investors can position themselves to make smart investment choices. With that in mind, here are the three picks worth considering:

Symbol Cryptocurrency/Company Price AXAX-USD Avalanche $14.89 ADSK Autodesk $193.10 CXM Sprinklr $11.58

Avalanche (AVAX)

Source: FellowNeko / Shutterstock

During the challenging crypto winter, Avalanche (AVAX-USD) encountered its fair share of obstacles. However, this innovative cryptocurrency is now on a path of recovery and is gradually regaining the momentum it once had. With its resilience and determination, Avalanche is positioning itself as one of the stocks and cryptos to watch closely for those seeking smart investments with growth potential and the possibility of high returns.

Avalanche shines with its exceptional network speed, capable of processing over 4,500 transactions per second (TPS), surpassing the capabilities of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), which handle 7 and 14 TPS, respectively. Unlike Ethereum, Avalanche can avoid network lag due to its growing popularity.

Users may flock to Avalanche for another compelling reason. The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which serves as Ethereum’s software for creating decentralized applications (dapps), can operate seamlessly on the Avalanche platform. This is advantageous for developers accustomed to building on Ethereum. It allows them to continue utilizing a familiar platform with the added advantage of a faster and more cost-effective blockchain. Furthermore, the presence of the Avalanche bridge simplifies the process of transferring assets between different blockchains, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

If you want to check out more altcoins, here is a great list from Chris MacDonald. These altcoins can potentially give the big guns of the market a run for their money.

And if you are looking for one of the most comprehensive lists of cryptos to buy, I recommend checking out this piece from Thomas Yeung. It profiles an astounding 28 names worth considering!

Autodesk (ADSK)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), a renowned leader in software solutions for the design, engineering, and entertainment industries, is an intriguing choice for those seeking smart investments.

The company specializes in imaging and graphic design solutions, focusing on industrial applications rather than media or advertising. Autodesk empowers clients to plan and visualize models for various products, factories, and architectural blueprints through its innovative software offerings. By utilizing software for modeling, businesses can experiment with new ideas, mitigating the need for extensive real-world resources.

While Autodesk has maintained a dominant position within specific industrial niches for an extended period, the company has also embarked on a journey of expansion. Notably, it has dedicated efforts to develop cutting-edge software tailored for 3D-printing applications. This strategic expansion has opened new avenues for Autodesk, offering a glimpse of its forward-thinking approach.

The company’s business remained resilient throughout the pandemic due to two key factors. Firstly, it offers mission-critical software for various markets, providing natural insulation from competition. Secondly, it establishes user loyalty through sticky cloud-based subscriptions, securing a long-term commitment from its customers. Following the pandemic, the company’s performance remains strong, positioning it well in the event of a potential recession this year.

In recent times, Autodesk’s stock price has experienced a retreat from its previous highs, dropping from around $330 per share in 2021 to below $200 today. This decline presents an intriguing opportunity for investors, as the current valuation reflects a significant discount.

Sprinklr (CXM)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to making smart investment decisions, keeping an eye on the latest trends and opportunities in the stock and cryptocurrency markets is crucial. One such opportunity worth considering is Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), a leading customer experience management platform gaining significant attention.

Sprinklr is a customer experience-focused software-as-a-service company. It provides tools and applications to help enterprises effectively manage their online brands and image. With Sprinklr, brands can post and respond to customer feedback across various platforms ensuring a streamlined approach to customer engagement.

What sets Sprinklr apart is its ability to assist large enterprises in monitoring numerous channels, ad campaigns, and keywords, allowing them to closely track customer sentiment and their brand’s performance in the market. This comprehensive approach enables companies to gain valuable insights into how customers perceive their brands.

The recent excitement surrounding Sprinklr is due to its launch of new products specifically aimed at capturing market share from its main competitor, Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). Sprout’s shares are traded at a high valuation of 8 times revenue, while Sprinklr is at just 5.28 times revenue. This significant difference in valuation presents an opportunity for value investors.

Sprinklr’s competitive positioning and innovative product offerings indicate a promising future in financial performance and market share expansion. In my eyes, that is what makes it a smart investment in today’s market.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post 3 Stocks and Cryptos That Are a Smart Investment Right Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.