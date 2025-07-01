3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Immediately

In today's video, I'm going to cover three stocks that I've recently added to my portfolio -- some brand-new positions -- and I believe all three have huge upside. One of the stocks happens to be Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), which is the cheapest "Magnificent Seven" stock in the market. All three of these stocks are also a way to invest in artificial intelligence (AI).

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 23, 2025. The video was published on June 24, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,181!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $968,402!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Salesforce, and ASML. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Alphabet, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.