3 Stocks About to Explode on Wall Street’s Radar

Finding profitable investing possibilities in today’s frenetic stock market is like discovering buried jewels. Three treasures likely to attract Wall Street’s interest and provide intelligent investors with considerable rewards.

The first one, a pioneer in the transportation and storage of oil and gas, stands out for its remarkable financial performance, including a solid profit boost. The second is a major force in interactive home entertainment. The third company is a potential competitor in the technology hardware sector due to its innovative approach and efficient capital allocation structure.

Let’s dig into these Wall Street treasures just waiting to be uncovered.

Frontline (FRO)

Source: Oil and Gas Photographer / Shutterstock.com

In Q4 2023, Frontline (NYSE:FRO) delivered a solid financial performance. The company delivered an adjusted net income of $102.2 million and a net income of $118.4 million. With a bottom-line of $21.4 million from the prior quarter, this is a solid improvement. Such strong financial results highlight Frontline’s capacity to provide considerable returns, essential for maintaining the expansion momentum.

Additionally, as of 2023, Frontline has $416 million in cash, demonstrating its solid liquidity position. Because of its heavy cash position, Frontline may pursue development possibilities. Those include fleet expansion or strategic investments, with greater flexibility and less need for outside finance.

Indeed, Frontline’s fleet composition has been strategically configured to maximize profitability and efficiency. After purchasing 24 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from Euronav and anticipating the sale of six older vessels, the fleet will consist of 41 VLCCs, 24 Suezmax tankers and 18 LR2 tankers.

Lastly, 99% of the fleet consists of ECO ships, of which 57% have scrubbers. Hence, this cutting-edge and environmentally responsible fleet improves its operating edge in keeping with sustainability objectives.

HUYA (HUYA)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

In Q1 2024, HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Live’s average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) increased year-over-year (YOY) to 82.6 million. In short, Live streaming activity is still high during off-peak hours, reflecting the platform’s resiliency in retaining its user base.

Moreover, the number of paying users on the site increased sequentially, surpassing 4.4 million in Q1 despite the seasonal tendency. Even in the off-season, HUYA retained and increased its user base. Indeed, this reflects the platform’s popularity and user involvement. This user growth strengthens the platform’s market position and offers a strong base for generating income through a variety of monetization avenues.

Further, in Q1, revenues from advertising, game-related services and other sources increased by 30.7% sequentially and by 137.6% YOY, hitting RMB 244 million. The share of total revenues from game-related services, advertising and other divisions increased considerably from 5% to 16%. The vital increase in income from game-related services highlights HUYA’s effective commercialization initiatives in the gaming industry.

Overall, increased profits from in-game merchandise sales, advertising services and game distribution are the reasons for this boost.

CompoSecure (CMPO)

Source: Teerasak Ladnongkhun/Shutterstock.com

CompoSecure’s (NASDAQ:CMPO) domestic business expansion exceeded its overseas sales increase. Net sales for domestic business increased considerably in Q1 to $93 million, up 26% YOY. The focus on the home market reflects CompoSecure’s successful tactics adapted to the local market’s peculiarities and clientele requirements, resulting in considerable top-line growth.

Moreover, CompoSecure has demonstrated cautious capital allocation by introducing a special cash dividend. Specifically, it declared a $0.30 special cash dividend per share, with consideration for distribution payments and future dividends.

Similarly, new card programs and product improvements are introduced, as are well-known client initiatives. Those include the limited-edition Delta Reserve card, crafted from recycled airplanes, and the Robinhood Gold Card. Ongoing innovation and strategic alliances drive sustained growth in product acceptance and sales. Also, it helps with market distinction, customer retention and revenue diversification.

Finally, reiterating the full-year outlook highlights the business’s competitive advantage going forward. Net sales guidance of $408–$428 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $147–$157 million are stable. Hence, the company’s progressiveness, stability and ability to deliver consistent guidance make maintaining growth momentum while navigating market headwinds possible.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

