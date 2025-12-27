3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy that Could Soar As Much as 40%, 35%, and 640%, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Netflix is the indomitable leader in streaming, and its advertising segment is gaining steam.

Broadcom supplies infrastructure to hyperscalers, and it backlog of AI revenue is growing.

ServiceNow's cloud business is robust and its AI solutions serve major customers.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company divides its existing shares into multiple new shares, which increases the total share count while proportionally decreasing the price per share. This can make the stock more affordable and liquid for investors without changing the total market value of the company or an investor's stake.

Plenty of stocks have initiated splits over the last several years, and some of those are quality businesses that could be poised to soar significantly in the coming years. If you have cash to put to work in stocks right now, here are three stock-split stocks to buy and hold for the long run that look to have significant upside potential.

1. Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) enacted a 10-for-1 stock split that went into effect on Nov. 17, 2025. At the time of this writing, shares are trading around $94. Currently, the median 12-month price target from analysts on Wall Street is around $133, which would represent upside of about 40% from its current price. The high end of the available price estimate anticipates as much as 62% upside in the next 12 months.

Netflix is increasingly benefiting from the growth engine of the ad-supported tier it launched in late 2022. The company is on pace to double its advertising business revenue in 2025 and its ads now reach 190 million monthly active viewers. This high-margin revenue stream provides a significant new path to profitability beyond traditional subscriptions.

Netflix's expansion into live programming, featuring the NFL and WWE, has proven highly successful in driving both subscriber acquisition and retention, as well as breaking viewership records. These events also command premium advertising rates, helping the company gain market share in areas where it previously lagged. Regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are also experiencing faster subscriber growth, offering a large, unsaturated addressable market.

In Q3 2025, Netflix's growth and engagement reached record highs, thanks to a diversified content slate including breakout original films, returning series, and massive live sports events. The animated film KPop Demon Hunters was the primary growth driver of the quarter and became Netflix's most-watched film ever with 325 million views. The second season of Wednesday was a major tentpole that recorded over 1 billion viewing minutes in Q3. Black Rabbit was also a top-performing original series for the quarter that generated over 1.2 billion minutes of viewing.

These hits contributed to a 17% year-over-year revenue increase (reaching $11.5 billion) and record viewing shares of 8.6% in the U.S. and 9.4% in the U.K. The content strength also fueled a record-breaking quarter for Netflix's advertising tier, with U.S. upfront commitments doubling from last year. Netflix continues to invest heavily in a diverse content pipeline and leverages its in-house adtech and data-driven recommendation algorithms to enhance user engagement and loyalty. The company is in the process of acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery in a massive $82.7 billion deal announced in early December 2025.

Although regulatory scrutiny and industry concerns about monopolies are significant hurdles, this acquisition would bring HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery's film/TV studios, and streaming service under Netflix's umbrella. As Netflix transitions into a mature, cash-generating business model, it remains the undisputed leader in streaming, with its scale and brand power providing a significant competitive advantage over rivals. Long-term investors would do well to capitalize on that growth trajectory.

2. Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) executed a 10-for-1 stock split on July 15, 2024. At the time of this writing, shares trade for approximately $350 each, but some Wall Street analysts think the stock could realize an upside of 35% over the next 12 months, or even 58% on the high end. Since we're talking about stock splits, as a a side note, Broadcom's Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), enacted a 6-for-1 stock split that took effect for trading on Nov. 14, 2025.

Broadcom is a leading supplier of custom AI accelerators (ASICs) and Ethernet switches for hyperscale data centers. Its customers include the likes of Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Broadcom reported a record revenue of $64 billion for fiscal year 2025. This represented a 24% increase compared to fiscal year 2024 revenue of $51.6 billion.

AI semiconductor revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $20 billion, representing a 65% year-over-year growth, and management expects this figure to double in Q1 of its fiscal year 2026. Meanwhile, semiconductor solutions generated $37 billion in revenue during the fiscal year, representing a 58% increase from the previous year. Infrastructure software revenue increased 26% year over year to $27 billion, primarily driven by the adoption of VMware Cloud Foundation.

The acquisition of VMware in November 2023 positioned Broadcom as a full-stack AI infrastructure vendor with a significant presence in enterprise software. This segment provides stable, high-margin, recurring revenue that helps offset potential margin pressures from AI hardware.

The company ended fiscal 2025 with a robust backlog of $73 billion in AI-related hardware orders. Profitability also soared in fiscal 2025, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) hitting $43 billion (up 35%) and Broadcom reported significant free cash flow of $26.9 billion.

Broadcom's dominant position in AI networking hardware, strong cash flow, high-margin software, and persistent AI demand are all positive indicators of where this business currently stands and where it's headed. This could be a compelling stock for long-term investors seeking to capitalize on a 'pick-and-shovel' play in the AI space.

3. ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) executed a 5-for-1 stock split on Dec. 18, 2025, with shares trading on a split-adjusted basis starting that day. This means that shares trade now for roughly $155 each. Wall Street analysts seem to be particularly enthusiastic about ServiceNow's growth prospects, with the median 12-month price target coming in at 640% above its current share price. The high 12-month stock price forecast is approximately 735%.

ServiceNow is a cloud-based enterprise platform that helps businesses automate and manage their digital workflows across IT, HR, customer service, security, and other departments. Essentially, the business acts as a central control tower, connecting people, processes, and systems and replacing manual tasks with streamlined, AI-powered processes. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the generative AI boom with its Now Assist suite of products.

These AI solutions are gaining strong traction and are targeted to reach $1 billion in annual contract value by the end of 2026. ServiceNow's platform is used by over 85% of Fortune 500 companies. This deep integration creates high switching costs and it boasts a high renewal rate of around 96% or higher.

ServiceNow's customers are large enterprises and organizations across nearly every major industry, including Walmart, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and the U.S. Department of Defense. ServiceNow has recently made major acquisition moves, buying AI firm Moveworks for $2.85 billion in March 2025. The company is also reportedly nearing a potential $7 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Armis, which would add critical device security and asset intelligence to its offerings and address the growing need for AI governance.

In Q3 2025, ServiceNow reported subscription revenue of $3.3 billion, up 22% from one year ago. The current remaining performance obligations stood at $11.4 billion as of Q3 2025, representing a 21% year-over-year growth. ServiceNow also delivered adjusted EPS of $4.82 and adjusted free cash flow of $592 million with a 17.5% margin.

An analyst downgrade and news of ServiceNow's acquisition ambitions for Armis, which would be its largest-ever deal, have weighed on the stock recently. There has also been generally more volatility among tech stocks lately. However, investors who believe in the company's future as a key player in AI workflow automation may want to take a second look.

