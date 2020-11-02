3 Stock Picks That Play on COVID Retail Therapy

It was recently reported that September U.S. retail sales surged 1.9% in the fifth straight monthly rise. Sales rose in every major category except electronics and appliances. Here with more on what that means to our economic recovery, is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. John, even without the autos, U.S. retail sales were up +1.5% at the beginning of fall. So, is this a positive sign of strength in the economy?

2. Retail sales have snapped back quickly to pre-crisis levels and have done so faster than many economists had expected. But now with a spike up in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, causing renewed tightening of restrictions for restaurants and bars especially, are you concerned that a letdown is in the offing?

3. This increase in September shows that the economy is still expanding moderately. With the personal savings rate having peaked, are you looking for that momentum to continue through years end?

4. Do you think the holiday shopping season will say a lot about this momentum?

5. How important do you think another round of federal stimulus would be to this momentum?

6. In the U.S. retail sales report for September, we learned about the strong growth of home improvement and garden supply buying. Toolmakers was one of the stock areas benefitting from that. Has that trend been played out yet?

7. Let’s look at a few of those stocks in that group… Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Makita (MKTAY) and Toro (TTC).

That’s the latest on retail with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

