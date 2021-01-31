3 Steps to Getting Rich With Dividend Stocks

If you want to be wealthy someday, investing in the stock market is a smart move. And dividend-paying stocks can supercharge your investments.

Dividend stocks are investments that essentially pay you for investing in them. Some companies choose to pay out a portion of their profits each year to their shareholders, and that payment is called a dividend. These stocks can help you become rich -- but it's important to follow a few basic steps.

1. Make sure you're choosing the right stocks

Not all companies pay dividends. And of those that do, some stocks are better than others. One important figure to look for is the dividend yield, which is how much the company pays out in dividends compared to its stock price. In general, the higher the dividend yield, the better.

However, be sure you're looking at the big picture when choosing stocks. A high dividend yield isn't always a good thing, and in some cases it could signal that the company is in trouble. The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the stock price by the annual dividend payment. If the stock price is falling while the dividend payment remains the same, the dividend yield will be higher. But a falling stock price may mean that the organization is struggling financially, and it may not be a smart investment.

If you want to invest in the best of the best when it comes to dividend stocks, start with the Dividend Aristocrats. These are stocks that have increased their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years, making them some of the most stable investments out there.

2. Reinvest your dividend payments

Every time you're paid a dividend, you have the option of reinvesting that payment or cashing out. It may be tempting to cash out, but reinvesting can help you generate more wealth over the long term.

When you reinvest your dividends, you're buying a little more of the same company's stock. The more shares you own, the more you can earn in dividends. Over time, your earnings will begin to snowball as you buy more shares of stock and earn more in dividend payments.

Reinvesting your dividends can also help boost your retirement income. If you reinvest consistently throughout your career, you'll start earning a substantial amount in dividend payments each year. Then once you retire you can begin cashing out your payments to create a source of passive income.

3. Hold your investments for as long as possible

Investing in the stock market isn't a get-rich-quick scheme, and you'll need to be in it for the long haul if you're looking to make a significant amount of money. This means it's wise to start investing early in life so you can give your money as much time as possible to grow.

Taking a long-term approach is especially important when you're investing in the right stocks and reinvesting your dividends. Long-term investments may grow more slowly than their more volatile counterparts, but you're more likely to see consistent growth and fewer losses. And when you reinvest your dividends, it can take many years or even decades to get that snowball rolling faster and faster.

Patience is key to getting rich with dividend stocks, but it will be worth it in the end. By investing in the right stocks and being strategic about how you invest, you can stand to make a lot of money.

