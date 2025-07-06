3 Steps to Beat Social Security's Average Monthly Check

Key Points The more Social Security you get each month in retirement, the more long-term stability you might enjoy.

Claiming your benefits at the right time could lead to a larger monthly payday.

There are moves you can make during your working years to set yourself up with more generous benefits.

There's a reason people are commonly advised not to retire on Social Security alone. The average monthly benefit won't go very far in helping seniors cover their costs.

As of May 2025, the last month for which data is available at the time of writing, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers is $2,002.39. That amounts to a little more than $24,000 per year, which just isn't a lot of money to live on.

That's why it's important to try to bring savings with you into retirement. But it's also a good idea to try to boost your monthly Social Security checks. And if you make these three moves, you may find that you're able to take home a lot more money than $2,002.39 per month.

1. Grow your wages while you're working

The more money you earn during your working years, the more Social Security you can get in retirement -- at least up to a point. There is a wage cap set each year that determines how much income counts toward Social Security and is subject to Social Security taxes. However, that cap is generally pretty high.

This year, for example, Social Security's wage cap is $176,100. Earnings beyond that threshold won't result in larger monthly benefits down the line.

But if you're someone who earns $70,000 a year, and you're able to snag a promotion that increases your salary to $75,000, that could result in larger Social Security checks during retirement. Similarly, padding your income with $3,000 of side hustle earnings could also lead to more generous Social Security benefits.

2. Work for at least 35 years

The Social Security benefit you're entitled to in retirement is based on your earnings during your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce. However, you don't necessarily need to work for a full 35 years to be eligible for Social Security, and many people don't.

If you don't have a 35-year work history, though, you'll have a $0 factored into your benefits calculation for each year you didn't earn money. And a few zero-earning years could result in smaller Social Security checks.

On the flipside, if you make a point to work at least 35 years, you may find that you're able to qualify for larger Social Security benefits in retirement. And the same might hold true if you work more than 35 years.

Many people see their income increase at the tail end of their careers. So, let's say you get to age 67 -- full retirement age for Social Security for people born in 1960 or later -- and you've already put in 35 years on the job. If you're earning more than you ever have, pushing yourself to work an extra 12 months could mean replacing a year of lower pay with higher pay, resulting in larger monthly Social Security checks.

3. Delay your claim past full retirement age

Waiting until full retirement age to claim Social Security helps you avoid a reduction in your monthly benefits since you can sign up at any point starting at age 62. But if you're willing to sit tight even longer, delaying your Social Security claim boosts your benefits by 8% a year up until your 70th birthday.

Of course, there's a downside to delaying Social Security. Not only might it force you to work longer, but if you don't end up living a very long life, a delayed claim could also result in smaller lifetime benefits. But if your health is strong and you're eager to get more Social Security on a monthly basis, holding off on benefits is a guaranteed way to give them a boost.

While it's best to have retirement income available outside of Social Security, such as an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) plan to tap, larger monthly benefits could do your senior self a world of good. It pays to follow these steps to snag more generous benefits so that you can feel more financially stable during your senior years.

