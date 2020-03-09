3 Stay-At-Home Stocks to Buy to Help Fight Coronavirus Market Selloff

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains dives into Monday’s massive selloff that briefly halted trading, as the coronavirus continues to spread outside of China, in the U.S. and elsewhere. We then dive into a few stay-at-home stocks that investors might want to buy to help combat the coronavirus-based market selloff.

The market selloff continued Monday at a rapid pace. The Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 7% at the open, which triggered a halt in trading for 15 minutes. All three indexes tried to recover, but were still down over 6.5% through mid-afternoon trading.

Monday’s huge drop came as the fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia heats up, sending oil prices down by the most since the Gulf War in January 1991. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note tumbled to a new historic low below 0.4%.

On top of that, coronavirus cases continue to spread in the U.S. and elsewhere, with more than 110,000 confirmed cases globally. The novel coronavirus has continued to spread in Italy and South Korea, as well as in the U.S.

Market volatility looks poised to remain and giants Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, and others have already warned Wall Street that the economic downturn in China will hurt their businesses—and that was a few weeks ago.

With this in mind, investors might want take a look at some stocks that might be tailor-made for the stay-at-home wave that seems likely to expand in the U.S. and elsewhere.

This list includes video Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM, which has already benefited and could be poised for long-term expansion in our digital and work-remotely world. Plus, the stock has crushed fellow 2019 IPOs such as Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT.

Netflix NFLX, which has outpaced its FAANG peers in 2020, is another stock that could be poised to climb. Streaming TV is the long-term future of entrainment, as demonstrated by the entrance of Disney DIS and Apple, and it doesn’t face any real supply chain issues.

Another stock that investors might want to consider at the moment is Slack WORK.

