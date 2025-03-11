3 States Where Electricity Bills Have Decreased the Most

When times are tough, it can be a challenge to pay for necessities. That can include utility and energy bills.

According to LendingTree, more than one-third (34.3%) of people in the United States said they’d cut back on or skipped necessary expenses at least one time in the past year to pay for utilities. Specifically, 23.4% were unable to pay part or all of their energy bill in that same period.

Here’s a closer look at the top states where electricity bills have decreased the most in recent years and ways to cut back on utility costs.

States Where Electricity Bills Have Decreased the Most

When it comes to states where electricity bills have decreased the most, the top three can be found in various regions across the country. The three states with the biggest drops were Florida (13.8%), Maine (11.8%) and Texas (9.6%).

LendingTree determined the top three by analyzing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Average monthly bills were compared in August of 2023 and 2024. Here’s how the three states with the biggest decreases in bills stacked up:

Florida

August 2024: $195.24

$195.24 August 2023: $226.54

Maine

August 2024: $133.94

$133.94 August 2023: $151.81

Texas

August 2024: $233.38

$233.38 August 2023: $258.25

Top Tips To Save Money

It can be relatively easy to cut down electric bills. Here are a few ideas from the U.S. Department of Energy:

Use an advanced power strip.

Reduce “always-on” appliances.

Buy energy-efficient products.

Purchase energy-efficient lighting.

The government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help consumers pay their utility bills or find emergency services in an energy crisis. In addition, some utilities have programs that pass on savings to customers if they use electricity during off-peak periods. Consumers can also try smart meters and energy management tools to save on bills.

