3 State Street Global Advisors Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

State Street Corporation's asset management division, established in 1978 in Boston, MA, operates under the name State Street Global Advisors (SSGA). SSGA offers a wide range of mutual funds, managing more than $3.69 trillion in assets catering to clients across 58 countries. It follows a methodical approach to research and risk management to ensure customized solutions for investors' requirements. SSGA's dedication to investing aligns with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. With a presence spanning 10 investment centers, it delivers localized market insights. These factors collectively establish SSGA as a reliable option for investment opportunities.

Investing in State Street Global Advisors mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three State Street Global Advisors mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds provide a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Elfun Trusts ELFNX fund seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests in equity securities of U.S. companies.

William D. Sandow has been the lead manager of ELFNX since Aug 29, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (8.5%), Apple Inc. (6.8%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (5.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

ELFNX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12% and 16.6%, respectively. ELFNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.18%.

State Street US Core Equity Fund SSAQX invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S companies. SSAQX advisors choose to invest in foreign and debt securities.

Paul Nestro has been the lead manager of SSAQX since Jul 8, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (7.3%), Apple Inc. (6.4%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (4.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

SSAQX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.5% and 15.6%, respectively. SSAQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.14%.

State Street International Stock Sel SSILX fund invests its net assets and borrowings in equity securities of foreign issuers. SSILX advisors also choose to invest in cash and cash instruments.

Adel Daghmouri has been the lead manager of SSILX since Jun 24, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Novartis AG (2.3%), Sanofi (1.8%) and BP p.l.c. (1.7%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

SSILX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.1% and 4.4%, respectively. SSILX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.43%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.