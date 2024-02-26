3 Starter Buy-and-Hold Stocks Every New Investor Should Own

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

New investors looking to break into the market have more options to choose from than ever before. However, due to current socioeconomic factors, like continued inflation, stocks fluctuate more than ever now, too. For the savvy investor, there are some buy-and-hold stocks you should add to your portfolio.

Having said that, these three companies have proven their ability to weather the storm of recent years’ socioeconomic crises and continue to thrive despite it. These stocks are great for new investors looking for long-term buys that will surely turn a big profit in years to come.

Let’s learn how these companies continue to find new ways to innovate and expand within their fields, contributing to their proven track record of growth year after year.

Spotify (SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is the number one leader in market share and number of subscribers in the music streaming industry, holding almost a third of the market share by itself. If you are looking for consistent growth in stock price with no signs of slowing down, look no further.

Spotify’s stock price has seen a relatively consistent growth pattern since the end of 2022. Even when SPOT fluctuates down, it never stays for long. In addition to stock price, Spotify has demonstrated an exponential rise in revenue from 2020, showing a 16.04% increase in annual revenue in 2023 from 2022.

It’s no surprise to see these statistics when you look closely at the effort that Spotify has put into diversifying and constantly innovating its services and marketing. For example, Spotify has increasingly invested in establishing itself in the podcasts and audiobooks market.

Some efforts Spotify has made to capitalize on the growing popularity of podcasts and audiobooks include signing deals with celebrities who host podcasts, such as Joe Rogan. In addition, last year, Spotify invested in advanced AI technology that could automatically translate podcasts into different languages while still retaining features of the original speaker’s voice.

These new deals and innovation efforts are a part of Spotify’s lucrative business plan, and you can expect them to keep it up for years to come, making them an excellent buy-and-hold option.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is considered one of the world leaders in electrical engineering and AI innovation. Electric vehicles, sustainable energy, space transit, you name it; Tesla has a hand in it and, in many cases, is leading the charge.

For a buy-and-hold option, Tesla offers buyers a remarkable instance of weighing short-term performance versus long-term potential. Over its lifetime, we can see Tesla’s unbelievable revenue growth from around $2 billion in 2013 to a reported revenue of almost $97 billion in 2023.

While Tesla’s growth has faced slowdowns in the fourth quarter of last year, its production grew 35% year over year in 2023. Investors can expect this trend to continue with new initiatives, such as more affordable Tesla models, set to be released in 2025.

As cheaper models make up most of Tesla’s sales & deliveries, investors can expect another boost upon the new release. Though Tesla has slowed down temporarily, new investors can take advantage of its seemingly limitless potential for growth and increase in price to have a significant long-term return in years to come. If you are looking for buy-and-hold stocks, start here.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the most well-known companies in the world. The online retail giant continues to grow and expand its reach into other markets, such as subscription services, live streaming, and much more.

Needless to say, Amazon has one of the best-performing stocks of all time and is an opportunity you don’t want to pass up. Just to give some insight, Amazon has year-over-year quarterly revenue growth of almost 14%, surpassing its revenue expectations in Q4 of 2023 in North America and Internationally.

Amazon has already come out hot this year with an encouraging earnings report that substantially boosted the stock. That said, Amazon’s phenomenal performance is expected to grow even more with continuing improvements to Amazon’s profit-driving cloud-computing service, AWS, and investments in generative AI.

At a reasonable price, especially considering the potential of this stock, beginners should look no further for a solid option to establish their portfolio and see huge returns in the future. If you are starting out your portfolio, grab these buy-and-hold stocks.

