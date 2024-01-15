3 Staffing Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Soon in 2024

The U.S. labor market concluded last year on a solid note as the pace of hiring exceeded expectations. Job additions improved in most of the sectors in December amid a lower unemployment rate.

The Labor Department stated that employers added 216,000 new jobs last month, way more than November’s downwardly revised 173,000, and higher than economists’ projections of 170,000.

Hiring, by the way, was also revised down in October. But employers successfully added 2.7 million jobs in 2023, at an average monthly gain of 225,000. This is higher than in the years preceding the coronavirus pandemic that rattled the global economy. Thus, it can be concluded that the pace of job growth remains robust, and the labor market is resilient to any imminent recessionary threat.

December’s job growth was mostly led by the government, healthcare, and leisure and hospitality segments. The government contributed 52,000 new jobs in December, while 38,000 jobs were added in the healthcare space. The average monthly job additions in the government and healthcare spaces were more in 2023 than in the prior year.

Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality jobs gained 40,000 last month. Notably, job additions were also robust in the business services, retail and manufacturing sectors.

The unemployment rate, currently, stands at 3.7%. This is lower than the long-term average of 5.7%, a tell-tale sign that jobs are being added to the U.S. economy. What’s more, job additions are expected to pick up in the first half of 2024 as it stopped cooling last month. The Employment Trends Index of the Conference Board increased to 113.15 in December from November’s downwardly revised 112.48.

Thus, with things looking up for the labor market, and the indicator of future job growth strengthening, it’s judicious for investors to place bets on staffing companies like Staffing 360 Solutions STAF, KornFerry International KFY and Robert Half Inc. RHI that can make the most of the promising employment scenario.

These stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Staffing 360 Solutions is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 50% over the past 60 days. STAF’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is almost 55%.

KornFerry International is the world's leading and largest executive recruitment firm.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 2.9% over the past 60 days. KFY’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 8.9%.

Robert Half is one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.8% over the past 90 days. RHI’s earnings growth rate over the past five-year period is 15.1%, while its estimated earnings growth rate for the next five-year period also remains positive.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.