3 Space Stocks to Invest In for Sky-High Returns

As we venture through the burgeoning universe of space stocks, the investment landscape finds itself in a mix of anticipation and caution. The rapid development and commercialization of spacecraft for industrial, government, and commercial use has ignited a fervor amongst investors. As these entities propel themselves into new realms, investors are diligently seeking the best space stocks, hoping to augment their portfolios with promises of robust growth.

However, exploring this vast investment realm requires discernment. Identifying the most promising ventures in a sea of opportunities and risks is challenging. Moreover, Barron’s projects space activity between Earth and the moon could amass a worth of a jaw-dropping $10 trillion by 2050. And considering the emerging $65 billion space tug market, the future is shimmering with prospects.

Hence, these three stalwarts stand poised to yield stellar investment returns.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

In the broad realm of space stocks, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), stands out as a pioneer in the realm of space tourism. Even when confronted with a 53% year-to-date (YTD) descent, SPCE is poised for robust long-term gains. That is, however, if it can follow through on its plans to revolutionize space tourism.

Moreover, Virgin Galactic recently orchestrated its third commercial spaceflight, thus affirming an unwavering commitment to the evolution of space tourism and exploration. Concurrently, the incorporation of Henio Arcangeli, Jr. into its board fortifies its strategic architecture. The decision ensures a blend of experiential wisdom and innovative foresight on its journey through the investment landscape.

Furthermore, SPCE stock is fortified, considering the company’s pioneering, forward-thinking research and unique expeditions. It stands attractively priced at $1.75 per share, a 97% drop from its highest price achieved of 59.41 on February 11, 2021. Hence, it offers a substantial canvas of promising growth opportunities for investors, ensuring a venture that is both reliable and compelling.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

In the domain of space stocks, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) has established a notable presence, providing crucial components for the NASA program. It holds recognition as a Fortune 500 leader in technology and engineering. With a sturdy $13 billion valuation, LDOS plays a key role by producing a substantial portion of the 284,000 pounds of supplies needed on the International Space Station.

Moreover, in the latest quarter, Leidos reported an earnings per share of $1.80, exceeding expectations by 23 cents. Also, it showed a revenue uplift of 6.7% year over year (YOY) to a whopping $3.84 billion, surpassing predictions by $108 million. Additionally, the company recorded net bookings of $2.9 billion during the quarter, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Furthermore, Leidos modestly raised its revenue guidance, nudging it from an initial $14.7 to $15.1 billion to a revised $14.9 to $15.2 billion. Meanwhile, TipRanks analysts have given LDOS a strong buy, with a target of $113.80, subtly implying a 20% upside, highlighting its steady financial path and potential for stellar returns.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

In the expansive universe of space stocks, Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) gracefully embraces triumphs with remarkable poise.

Despite acknowledging a net loss of $45.9 million, the company recently posted an impressive $62 million in sales, marking a robust 12% YOY increase. Impressively, the company secured an impressive return of 11% this year, underscoring its steadfast position amongst other noteworthy space stocks.

Moreover, the company has adjusted its third-quarter guidance following a deferred electron mission but counters this with the successful initiation of recent launches, enhancing its earnings potential. The announcement of a launch window for the upcoming Capella Space mission further solidifies its resolve to persist in growth and technological advancements within the industry.

Furthermore, possessing a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, Rocket Lab cautiously twinkles as a speculative buy in the investment world. Additionally, the ongoing mission launches, particularly with partners such as Leidos, indicate the company’s pragmatic approach toward sustainable growth.

