3 Space Stocks That Could Be Multibaggers in the Making: July Edition

The space industry is taking off right now. As billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk invest heavily in the sector, the boundaries of possibilities in the final frontier are being pushed.

We already see substantial advances in fields such as Earth observability and satellite-based telecommunications services. And, futuristic concepts such as low-orbit manufacturing, space tourism and even colonization of the moon or Mars seem increasingly plausible.

Earlier this year, the industry enjoyed a further shot of enthusiasm when a private company, Lunar Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) landed a small vessel on the moon. This was the first successful moon landing since 1972 and a first-ever by a private company.

Space remains a highly speculative industry, and not all the companies are going to succeed. Commercialization remains a challenge, while significant technical hurdles need to be overcome. Nevertheless, these three smaller space stocks are on a solid footing and have a real shot at achieving multi-bagger status in coming years.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

In May, I highlighted Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) as a meme stock that could be set to take flight. That appears to be playing out, as RKLB stock has rallied above the $5 mark on heavy volume recently.

Rocket Lab USA designs, manufactures and services spacecraft, along with providing ancillary services, such as on-orbit management solutions.

Though it was founded in 2006, Rocket Lab USA has come into its own recently. Revenues skyrocketed from $62 million in 2021 to $245 million in 2023. Analysts see that figure jumping another 78% to $435 million in 2024.

Short sellers appear to have gotten caught on the wrong side of this growth parabola. As of June 30th, fully 18% of RKLB stock’s float has been sold short. Making this short bet even riskier, Rocket Lab USA has $492 million in cash and short-term investments, giving it the sticking power to ride out the space industry’s volatility.

Planet Labs (PL)

A group of ex-NASA scientists founded Planet Lab (NYSE:PL) to develop an earth imaging business.

Planet Labs’ business model is to create satellite imagery of the entire globe every day. The company’s goal is to have unmatched frequency of imaging. Its up-to-date collection of satellite photography allows clients to make nearly real-time business intelligence decisions.

Earth imagery can help provide unique insights in fields such as agriculture and forestry, shipping, oil and gas, natural disaster response and various others. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East, Earth imagery has proven its value for defense departments and intelligence agencies as well.

Many space stocks have already taken off over the past couple of months. Redwire (NYSE:RDW), for example, has already doubled. And Rocket Lab USA is picking up steam as well. Against that backdrop, PL stock is a bargain with shares still down sharply over the past 12 months.

Terran Orbital (LLAP)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) is a leading manufacturer of small satellites. The company has two primary claims to fame.

First, it won a gigantic $2.4 billion contract to build 300 satellites for Rivada Space Networks. Second, aerospace giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been a Terran investor since 2017 and greatly increased its equity stake in the company in 2022.

However, LLAP stock has faced several bumps in the road, which have resulted in the share price losing most of its value since its SPAC deal. There have been concerns about whether Rivada can pay for the entirety of its $2.4 billion deal. And Terran Orbital has a weak balance sheet and may need to raise more capital to fulfill its contractual backlog.

So, Lockheed Martin tried to take advantage of these factors. In March, it offered to acquire the rest of Terran Orbital that it didn’t already own for $1.00 per share. But LLAP’s management took steps to block the deal, and Lockheed Martin ultimately abandoned its takeover offer.

Shares have now slumped to less than 90 cents, putting them below Lockheed’s aborted takeover offer. Given Lockheed’s massive equity position in the company and Terran Orbital’s strong backlog of business with Rivada, Lockheed and government agencies, there is a good chance that the company will either get a fresh takeover offer or otherwise bounce back from the recent sell-off.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek held a long position in LMT stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

