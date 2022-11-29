3 S&P 500 Stocks For Your December 2022 Watchlist

The Standard and Poor’s 500, or S&P 500 is a stock market index that includes 500 of the largest publicly-traded companies in the United States. S&P 500 stocks are some of the most widely held and traded stocks on the market, and they are often used as a barometer for the overall health of the stock market.

S&P 500 stocks are typically large, well-established companies with a history of consistent growth. Because of their size and stability, S&P 500 stocks are often considered to be a safe investment, even in volatile markets. If you’re looking for blue-chip stocks that you can hold for the long haul, S&P 500 stocks are a good place to start your search. If reading this has you keen on investing in S&P 500 stocks, check out these three for your December 2022 watchlist.

S&P 500 Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

1. Apple (AAPL Stock)

Leading off, we have consumer tech giant Apple (AAPL). For starters, Apple is an American multinational technology company. The company designs develop and sell consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Most notably, Apple’s hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, and others.

In recent news, late last month, Apple reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, the consumer tech giant reported earnings of $1.29 per share, on revenue of $90.1 billion for Q4 2022. The revenue figures from the quarter reflect an 8.1% increase versus the same period a year prior. What’s more, Apple said it estimates first quarter 2023 revenue to be more than $134 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of AAPL stock are still down 22.34%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Apple stock is trading lower by 1.98% at $141.37 a share.

2. Broadcom (AVGO Stock)

Following that, let’s check out Broadcom (AVGO). Broadcom is a leading provider of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company’s products enable the delivery of digital content, applications, and services. Broadcom’s product portfolio includes system-on-a-chip and software solutions for wired and wireless communications, enterprise storage, cloud computing, and industrial applications.

Earlier this month, Broadcom announced it will report its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, December 8, 2022. To quickly recap, the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2022 financial results. Specifically, Broadcom reported a Q3 2022 EPS of $9.78 and revenue of $8.5 billion. Also in the Q3 2022 report, the company said it estimates Q4 2022 revenue of approximately $8.90 billion.

Aside from that, shares of AVGO stock are down 21.33% so far in 2022. Though, over the last month of trading action, AVGO stock has rebounded 11%. On Tuesday afternoon, Broadcom stock is currently trading at $521.58 a share.

3. Eli Lily & Company (LLY Stock)

Rounding off the list is Eli Lily & Company (LLY). In brief, Eli Lily and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines for humans and animals. Today, Eli Lily and Company is a leading manufacturer of prescription drugs, with products ranging from cancer treatments to antidepressants. The company also conducts extensive research on diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and other medical conditions.

Just today, Tuesday, Eli Lily and Company announced it will report its financial guidance for 2023. In detail, the company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial guidance.

Furthermore, in 2022 so far, shares of LLY stock have increased 33.56%, which outperforms the overall markets year-to-date. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon Eli Lilly and Company stock is trading slightly lower by 0.74% at $362.93 a share.

