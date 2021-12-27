3 Solid Stocks to Invest in for Remarkable Earnings Acceleration

Studies have shown that a majority of successful stocks witness acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price. In case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t caught the attention of investors yet, which once secured will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both direction and magnitude of growth rates.

By the way, earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be called earnings acceleration.

Increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

Screening Parameters

Let’s look at stocks for which the last two quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates exceed the growth rates of the previous periods. The projected quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates are also expected to be higher than the previous periods’ growth rates.

EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1): The projected growth rate for the current quarter (Q1) over the completed quarter (Q0) has to be greater than the growth rate from the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1).

EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2): The growth rate for the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1) has to be greater than the growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2).

EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3): The growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2) has to be greater than the growth rate from two quarters ago (Q-2) over three quarters ago (Q-3).

In addition to this, we have added the following parameters:

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This screens out low-priced stocks.

Average 20-day volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only nine. Here are the top three stocks:

Cerner CERN provides healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions worldwide. Cerner offers software and hardware solutions that give healthcare providers secure access to clinical, administrative and financial data in a short time. Cerner currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CERN’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Dorman Products DORM is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy-Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman’s products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP! AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. Dorman currently has a Zacks Rank #2. DORM’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 15.6%.

AvalonBay Communities AVB is a real estate investment trust (REIT). AvalonBay Communities primarily focus on developing, redeveloping, acquisition, ownership and operations of multi-family apartment communities for higher-income clients in high barrier-to-entry regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities currently has a Zacks Rank #2. AVB’ expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 14.4%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.