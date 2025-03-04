3 Solid Stocks to Purchase as Finance Sector Rallies in February

U.S. stocks wrapped up February on a grim note as heightened macro-economic uncertainty engrossed the U.S. stock market. All three major indices fell sharply in February. The S&P 500 declined 2%, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 2.8%.

Despite the weakness in the stock market, the Financial Services sector was among the top five best-performing sectors, rising 1.7% in February.

Hence, we have selected three finance stocks — Barclays BCS, NatWest Group NWG and Mr. Cooper Group COOP — which performed impressively in February and outperformed the S&P 500 Index.

February Price Performance

Why Markets are Showing Weakness

The U.S. stock markets have stumbled over the past few weeks amid mounting concerns about the economic health and uncertainty about the impacts of policies being pursued by the Trump administration.

The market is reeling under Trump's fast-paced trade policy. President Trump has raised tariffs on China imports to 20%. Trump has also threatened tariffs on the European Union, and ordered a 25% import tax on steel and aluminum. Further, 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico are set to come into effect today. These tariffs are likely to increase inflation, hindering economic growth.

In January 2025, inflation rose 2.5% from 2.6% in December 2024. Though inflation has declined slightly, it is likely to remain high in the near term, which will lead the central bank to pursue a cautious approach toward interest rate cuts.

3 Finance Stocks to Bet on

Though the weakness in the stock market is exerting pressure on finance stocks, these three selected stocks are fundamentally strong and are expected to gain from the Fed rate cuts, potential deregulation and lower tax rates. The stocks have a market cap of $7 billion or more and currently sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Barclays: The company has been striving to simplify operations and focus on core businesses. In February 2025, it divested its Germany-based consumer finance business. In November 2024, BCS acquired Tesco’s retail banking business. The move is expected to complement its existing business and strengthen its market position.

Its cost-mitigating efforts are expected to continue supporting bottom-line growth. The company aims to achieve gross efficiency savings of £0.5 billion in 2025. By 2026 end, management expects total gross efficiency savings of £2 billion.

BCS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to grow 9.8% and 25.9% year over year, respectively. It currently sports a Zacs Rank #1 and has a market cap of $57.11 billion.

NatWest: This operates as a banking and financial services company. NWG provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance.

In December 2024, Natwest announced that it was set to launch its first Fintech Growth Programme, an exciting opportunity for fintech startups to use the resources, expertise and networks of an established high-street bank to help them scale up sustainably. Throughout 2024, the company has made good progress against its strategic priorities by growing all three of its customer businesses, improving productivity and actively managing capital.

By 2025 end, NWG expects to achieve a return on tangible equity of 15-16%. By 2027, the metric is expected to be greater than 15%.

Natwest’s 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to rise 7% and 13.7% year over year, respectively. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a market cap of $49.3 billion.

Mr. Cooper Group: The company has been growing through acquisitions and mergers, supporting its financials. In November 2024, Mr. Cooper Group acquired Flagstar Bank N.A.’s mortgage operations. The transaction included the acquisition of MSRs, advances, sub-servicing contracts and Flagstar’s third-party origination platform for $1.3 billion in cash. This, along with other transactions, will keep supporting the company’s financials.

The company’s rising liquidity position will support the capital distribution moves. Mr. Cooper Group exited the fourth quarter with total assets of $18.9 billion, increasing 16% sequentially. Cash and cash equivalents were $753 million, up 2.8% sequentially.

COOP’s 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to grow 27% and 18.3% year over year, respectively. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a market cap of $7.2 billion.

