3 Solid Consumer Brands Offering Stability in Volatile Markets

Recession fears, the persistent threat of inflation, and shifting geopolitical tensions are all forces pushing investors toward safer assets. Portfolios focused on stable names that are resilient in the face of market turbulence may be better able to withstand trying times. Some consumer-facing stocks might fit this bill perfectly thanks to the steady demand for the essential goods that they offer and to their tendencies to perform separately from market cycles.

Investors know and love major consumer product names like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) or Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) for these reasons, but there are other companies offering goods catering to consumers that may be worth a look as well. The companies below are all smaller than the consumer staples giants above and they may give the appearance of volatility—indeed, two of them are even down considerably year-to-date (YTD). However, they provide goods and have key fundamentals that demonstrate resilience even in the face of challenging economic environments.

Tariff Adjustments Mask Strengths for American Outdoor

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) is a maker of outdoor sports and recreational products under brands including Wheeler, Tipton, Caldwell, and Hogue, among others. The company's first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended in July, and in its September earnings report, American Outdoor posted some expected, though disappointing, results. Quarterly net sales fell by nearly 29% year-over-year (YOY) as net losses widened. However, the reason for this is generally clear: retailers had previously pulled forward up to $10 million in sales to the prior quarter in a bid to avoid tariff-related price increases.

The result of this is a lumpier, uneven top- and bottom-line performance that may continue into subsequent quarters this year. In other areas, though, American Outdoor shows stronger signs of continuous improvement. For example, gross margin has been on a growth streak in recent quarters. It climbed by 60 bps YOY to 44.6% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and then increased by 120% bps YOY for the latest quarter.

Even the disappointing sales figures from the latest period mask strong growth in the company's traditional channel, which would have increased by roughly 15% YOY were it not for accelerated orders in the prior quarter. Given these developments, it's not surprising that AOUT shares have a Buy rating and an expectation of more than 119% in upside.

Non-U.S. Sales Growth, Dividend Resilience Make JAKKS Appealing

Like American Outdoor above, toy, consumer electronics, and seasonal goods maker JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) was down considerably in the first three quarters of 2025. This stock performance, however, undercuts the company's strong fundamental performance: its global sales are growing, its balance sheet remains fairly hearty, and margins are improving.

U.S. sales for the latest quarter were, unsurprisingly, less than hoped for—they fell by 31% YOY. However, sales across the rest of the world grew at an impressive 41% over the same period. All told, sales of toys and consumer products company-wide were flat YOY for the first half of 2025, a notable feat given the challenges of tariffs during that time.

JAKKS instituted a dividend earlier in the year, and refinancing its credit facility in the latest quarter gives it some breathing room to continue to fund disbursements. The firm currently has an appealing 5.34% dividend yield and a payout ratio below 30%. With analysts split between Buy and Hold ratings, JAKK shares have a Moderate Buy overall. It offers approximately 199% upside potential like American Outdoor above.

Impressive Growth and Strong Positioning Provide SharkNinja a Boost

A maker of vacuum cleaners, steam mops, air purifiers, kitchen equipment, and more, SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is up more than 6% YTD following a catalyzing earnings report in September. In the latest quarter, SharkNinja handily beat top- and bottom-line estimates, growing revenue by nearly 16% YOY while reducing operating expenses and improving margin. Growth in both domestic and international sales fueled these improvements.

SharkNinja is well-positioned to stay strong through the challenging tariff landscape, as its supply chain is highly diversified and it is launching new beauty tech products globally. The company also recently boosted its full-year forecast for sales and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Seven out of eight analysts find SN shares to be a Buy. While the company's upside potential isn't as high as that of the firms above, at more than 26% it is still quite strong.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.