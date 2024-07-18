3 Solar Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Use weakness in solar stocks as an opportunity.

Over the last few days, solar names were crushed on fears of a potential repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) if former president Donald Trump wins the election.

However, a repeal really isn’t likely.

For one, the IRA has been popular in states from across the political spectrum. And unless there’s a Red Wave in Congress, the IRA and solar stocks will be fine.

Not helping, SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) warned of excess inventory and declining revenue, which forced it to cut about 400 employees.

In a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Zvi Lando said:

“The downturn of the market at the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024 had led to an accumulation of excess inventory in our distribution channels. Our underlying business is also impacted by the current downturn in the solar industry, particularly in Europe where, as evident in market analysts’ reports, PV installation rates are increasing slower than expected. In North America, we are beginning to see some slight growth in installation rates, and we continue to ramp up our US manufacturing capacity.”

However, with most of those fears now priced into solar stocks, it’s time to buy.

First Solar (FSLR)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Weakness in First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is a buy.

Again, fears of an IRA repeal are a bit overblown. Additionally, First Solar is a potential beneficiary of the artificial intelligence data center boom. According to UBS analysts, First Solar is “uniquely positioned” to benefit from rising electricity demand from AI as Big Tech looks to clean energy to power data centers.

Plus, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank, FSLR is a top solar pick, and is one of the “very few actionable names in the space.” The firm also believes First Solar is “perfectly positioned” for strong growth in the U.S. Even better, UBS recently raised its price target on FSLR to $270. JPMorgan also boosted its price target on FSLR to $262, as Piper Sandler raised its target to $219.

With more growth ahead, and overblown fears priced in, buy the weakness in First Solar.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Weakness in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is also an opportunity.

After slipping from about $140 to $95.21, the stock has just started to bounce back. Last trading at $116.17, I’d like to see an initial retest of $140 near term. That could easily happen if the Federal Reserve does cut interest rates in September, as hoped. Helping, analysts at JPMorgan just raised their price target on ENPH to $130, with an overweight rating.

Also, not long ago, Mizuho Securities reiterated a buy rating on the stock “due to ENPH’s position as a market leader with strong pricing power, resilient margins, and growth opportunity tied to solar-storage penetration,” as quoted by Barron’s. The firm has a price target of $147.

At the moment, 17 analysts currently rate ENPH as a moderate buy with an average price target of $127.87. The highest price target is $166. Even better, funds, including Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, increased its holdings in ENPH by 343.6% by adding another 77,230 shares.

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Source: Fit Ztudio / Shutterstock

Or, if you want to diversify with 48 solar stocks at a low cost of $43.88 a share, there’s the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN). With an expense ratio of 0.68%, the TAN ETF invests in some of the top solar names, including First Solar, Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), and Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA).

After dropping from about $50 to a recent low of $38.68, the TAN ETF is just starting to pivot higher. Last trading at $43.37, I’d like to see TAN initially retest $50.

Helping, most of the fear mentioned above has been priced into the stock. We also have to consider that when and if the Federal Reserve does cut interest rates in September, solar stocks and ETFs, like TAN could rocket even higher.

Better, according to RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos, solar projects can be three times more sensitive to interest rates than conventional energy projects, which “positions the solar industry to be a large beneficiary of interest rate cuts,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

