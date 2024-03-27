3 Solar Energy Stocks Set to Power Up Your Wealth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Few industries in the world of investment opportunities hold the promise of sustainability and profitability quite like the solar energy sector. With the world turning toward renewable resources, abundant solar energy holds a more prosperous and environmentally friendly future. In this revolutionary environment, three solar energy stocks stand out as leaders in innovation and growth.

For each company’s tale, the first calculates revenue diversification. Meanwhile, the second’s production records and aggressive development goal demonstrate the tremendous potential of the solar energy industry. The third’s innovative use of cutting-edge technology further cements its status as a leader in the renewable energy revolution.

These businesses represent the spirit of advancement in the field of renewable energy. As solar energy stocks keep rising, diving deeper into these market leaders is critical. Explore the potential they provide for both wealth generation and environmental responsibility.

Discover the bright investment opportunities, intriguing stories, and bright futures of these three titans of solar energy. Learn how to use the sun’s limitless energy to boost portfolios.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Enphase Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) potential for value growth hovers over its revenue growth and diversity. The company derived $302.6 million in revenue for Q4 of 2023. Even though this was less than the $551.1 million in Q3 sales, it’s still considerable. Enphase Energy’s revenue mix comes from both domestic and foreign markets. 75% of revenue is from the US, and 25% is from the latter, further supporting its top-line diversification strategy.

Furthermore, Enphase Energy’s solid shipping figures demonstrate its dominant position in the microinverter-based solar and battery systems industry. The firm supplied 80.7 megawatt hours of batteries and about 1.6 million microinverters in Q4, demonstrating its significant market share.

Moreover, Enphase Energy has plans for worldwide expansion. This is reinforced by its efforts to penetrate new markets and broaden its range of products. The company launched its goods, such as IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries, in several European nations, including Austria, Italy, and Belgium, in Q4. Finally, Enphase Energy increased its market share in developing nations, including Mexico, Brazil, and India, showcasing its focus on gaining new clients.

First Solar (FSLR)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

In 2023, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) produced 12.1 GW, a record output volume that marked a boost of 33% year-over-year (YoY). This increase in production volume indicates the company’s attempts to expand its manufacturing capability.

Moreover, the new Series 7 plants in the US and India produced over 2.4 GW jointly in 2023. The Series 6 factories account for the majority of the output volume, at 9.7 GW. The company intends to grow by investing in new Ohio, Alabama, and Louisiana manufacturing facilities. By 2026, these developments may significantly increase capacity, with a projected worldwide nameplate capacity of about 25 GW.

Notably, the $1.1 billion investment in a new production plant in Louisiana may increase the company’s nameplate capacity by 3.5 GW by 2026. First Solar wants to significantly increase the size of its production footprint, which is why it is expanding into Alabama and Ohio.

Lastly, First Solar is focused on expanding its technology and product roadmap. This can be observed in its accomplishments, which include achieving a world record for CadTel research conversion efficiency of 22.6%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Source: Shutter B Photo / Shutterstock.com

In terms of implementing cutting-edge solar cell technologies, such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has had a vital lead.

The switch to TOPCon cell capacity, which already makes up more than half of the business’s total cell capacity and may reach 80%, demonstrates Canadian Solar’s dedication to efficiency gains and technical innovation. Higher efficiency and dependability provided by TOPCon technology enable Canadian Solar to stand out from the competition in the solar energy industry and satisfy changing consumer needs for more effective solar solutions.

As of January 2024, Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE sector has a contracted backlog of $2.6 billion and a record pipeline of 63 GWh. Canadian Solar is a pioneer in meeting the increasing demand for energy storage systems necessary for improving grid stability and integrating renewable energy sources. Hence, this reflects the company’s strong pipeline and declining battery energy storage solutions backlog.

With a reputable brand, top-notch customer service, and cutting-edge products like SolBank 3.0, Canadian Solar may take advantage of the growing worldwide market for utility-scale energy storage solutions. Overall, the company’s progressive involvement in high-profile initiatives, such as powering the first Super Bowl solely with renewable energy, underscores its brand value and distinguishes it in the market.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in ENPH. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

