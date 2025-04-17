3 Social Security Survivors Benefit Rules All Retirees Need to Know

Social Security retirement benefits get most of the focus, but the program's survivors benefits could be just as crucial for your future financial security if a family member passes away. These are regular monthly checks the government pays to qualifying relatives of deceased workers and retirees.

If you're unfamiliar with how survivors benefits work, now is a good time to learn. Understanding the following three key rules can save you some time if a situation arises that causes you to apply.

1. Who qualifies for survivors benefits

Survivors benefits are available for the eligible family members of a worker or retiree who qualifies for Social Security retirement benefits. To do this, they must have earned 40 work credits, where one credit is defined as $1,810 in earnings in 2025, and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year. For workers who die at younger ages, their family members may still qualify if the worker earned six credits in the three years before their death.

Eligible family members include:

Current spouses: They must have been married to the deceased worker for at least nine months. They can apply as early as 60 (or 50 if disabled). If caring for the deceased worker's minor or disabled child, they can apply at any age.

They must have been married to the deceased worker for at least nine months. They can apply as early as 60 (or 50 if disabled). If caring for the deceased worker's minor or disabled child, they can apply at any age. Ex-spouses: Ex-spouses may be eligible to claim survivors benefits on the deceased worker's record if they were married for at least 10 years. The same claiming age requirements that apply to current spouses apply to ex-spouses.

Ex-spouses may be eligible to claim survivors benefits on the deceased worker's record if they were married for at least 10 years. The same claiming age requirements that apply to current spouses apply to ex-spouses. Minor children: Biological children 17 and under or 18 to 19 and still enrolled in secondary school are eligible. In some circumstances, adopted children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and stepgrandchildren may qualify too.

Biological children 17 and under or 18 to 19 and still enrolled in secondary school are eligible. In some circumstances, adopted children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and stepgrandchildren may qualify too. Disabled children: Disabled children may qualify for survivors benefits on a deceased parent's work record regardless of their own age if they were disabled before age 22.

Disabled children may qualify for survivors benefits on a deceased parent's work record regardless of their own age if they were disabled before age 22. Dependent parents: A deceased worker's parent aged 62 or older may qualify for survivors benefits if the deceased worker had provided at least one-half of the parent's financial support.

To prove that you qualify, you'll have to provide the Social Security Administration with the deceased worker's death certificate and documents proving your relationship to them. This may include a marriage or divorce certificate, or a birth certificate. You can check out all the information you'll need to provide and then call the Social Security Administration or schedule an appointment at a local field office to apply.

2. How claiming age affects your survivors benefits

The Social Security Administration assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. It's 67 for most people today, though some older adults have FRAs as young as 66. Claiming Social Security benefits under your FRA reduces your checks, which is important for two reasons.

First, if the deceased worker applied for Social Security retirement benefits before their FRA, they're not just permanently reducing their own checks. They're also reducing their loved ones' possible survivors benefits, which are based on the deceased worker's retirement benefit. So if you're worried about your loved ones not having enough money to live on after you pass away, that might be a reason to delay Social Security until your FRA or possibly even later. Retirement benefits continue to grow with every month you delay until you turn 70.

The other reason the early claiming penalty is so important is because it applies to dependent parents as well as current and ex-spouses claiming on a deceased worker's record if they're not caring for the deceased's minor or disabled child. If you fall into one of these categories and want the maximum survivor benefit you're entitled to, you must wait until you reach your own FRA to sign up.

However, there's more than just your monthly check amount to consider. If you need the extra money to cover your bills today or you don't expect to live long, signing up earlier could be a better move.

3. How remarriage affects your survivors benefits

Remarriage can render you ineligible for survivors benefits, but it depends on when it happens. If you remarry after age 60, you're usually in the clear. The Social Security Administration will pay you the largest of the survivors benefit you're entitled to, your own retirement benefit, or the spousal benefit you could earn on your new partner's work record.

If you remarry between the ages of 50 and 59, you may continue to receive survivors benefits if you're disabled. If you remarry before 50, you're generally not eligible to continue receiving survivors benefits. However, you could be eligible for spousal benefits when you reach 62. If you and your new partner later divorce, you may become eligible for survivors benefits again.

It's best to reach out to the Social Security Administration if you have any questions about survivors benefits, including how your claiming age or a possible remarriage could affect your checks. It's important to understand what you're getting into so you don't accidentally cost yourself valuable benefits.

