3 Social Security Spousal Benefit Misconceptions That Could Cost You Dearly

Social Security spousal benefits could give your household a much-needed financial boost in retirement. With the average check around $955 per month as of August 2025, these benefits aren't enough to live on on their own, but when paired with your partner's retirement checks, Social Security could cover a sizable chunk of your expenses.

All you have to do to claim a spousal benefit is wait for your partner to apply and then sign up yourself. But if you hope to maximize your checks, you'll need to avoid falling prey to the following three common misconceptions as well.

Misconception 1: You only get a spousal benefit if you didn't work

It's possible to qualify for a spousal benefit even if you've never worked a day in your life. As long as you've been married for at least one year, have a child with your spouse, or qualified for Social Security or railroad retirement benefits in the month before your marriage, you're eligible provided your spouse qualifies for retirement benefits. To do this, they'll need to have worked long enough to earn 40 credits, where one credit equals $1,810 in earnings in 2025 and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year.

It's possible to qualify for both retirement and spousal benefits if you worked as well. But the Social Security Administration only pays you an amount equal to the larger of the two benefits. For example, if your own retirement benefit is $2,000 and your spousal benefit is $1,000, you'd get the retirement benefit. But if the numbers were switched, you'd get the $1,000 that represented your own retirement benefit, plus another $1,000 of your spousal benefit for a total of $2,000.

So it's possible that you could receive a spousal benefit even if you also qualify for a retirement benefit. It depends on how your earnings history compares to your spouse's. Your age at sign-up matters, too.

You must wait until your full retirement age (FRA) to get the whole retirement or spousal benefit you qualify for per check. This is 67 for most workers today. Claiming early reduces your retirement benefit by 5/9 of 1% per month for up to 36 months and then by 5/12 of 1% per month thereafter, for a total loss of up to 30% for those who apply as soon as they become eligible at 62. Spousal benefits see an even steeper early claiming penalty at 25/36 of 1% per month for up to 36 months before dropping to 5/12 of 1% per month. That could shrink your checks by up to 35% if you apply immediately at 62.

Misconception 2: Delaying until 70 will get you your largest checks

One strategy for maximizing your lifetime retirement benefit is to avoid signing up for Social Security until you turn 70. Once you pass your FRA, your checks begin to grow by 2/3 of 1% per month, or 8% per year. If your FRA is 67, that means you could add another 24% to your benefit that way.

Unfortunately, this isn't an option for spousal beneficiaries. Spousal benefits max out at your FRA. You should definitely sign up by then so you don't miss out on hard-earned money.

If you qualify for retirement and spousal benefits, this is another factor to weigh when deciding when you want to sign up. Your spousal benefit might be larger at the moment, but if you're able to wait a few years, your retirement benefit could give you more money per month.

You can estimate your retirement benefit at every possible claiming age using your my Social Security account. This already contains the details of how much you've paid Social Security payroll taxes on to date. If you know the benefit your spouse qualifies for at their FRA, you can also estimate your spousal benefits at every claiming age.

Misconception 3: Only married individuals can claim spousal benefits

Spousal Social Security benefits are also available to ex-spouses, provided you were married for at least 10 years before you divorced. You also must not have remarried, though it doesn't matter if your ex has. You and your ex's new spouse can both claim spousal Social Security benefits on your ex's record at the same time.

When you're claiming on your ex's work record, you don't have to wait until they sign up in order to claim a spousal benefit. You can do so whenever you're ready as long as you're at least 62 and you've been divorced for at least two years.

If you have any questions about spousal benefits or how your choice to sign up at a certain time could affect your checks, it's best to contact the Social Security Administration for personalized advice. You can do this by phone or by visiting your local Social Security office.

