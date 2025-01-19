3 Social Security Changes Retirees Need to Know About in 2025

New years bring new changes, new laws, and new rules. Social Security also goes through changes every year, and some of them can have a meaningful effect on your retirement income.

Even if you're not yet retired, it's good to learn about what kinds of things change with Social Security, in order to be more prepared and more savvy in your retirement planning.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Here are three significant Social Security changes for 2025.

1. Bigger benefit checks, thanks to a COLA

One of the best things about Social Security is that it has a built-in inflation-protection feature, via nearly annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). The increase for 2025, effective in December 2024, was just 2.5% -- not far from average, but well below some recent COLAs.

Year COLA 2020 1.6% 2021 1.3% 2022 5.9% 2023 8.7% 2024 3.2% 2025 2.5%

Don't drool at those fatter increases, because they simply reflect periods of steeper inflation. The increases don't really boost your income's purchasing power, and they often leave it a bit smaller. (A recent Motley Fool survey found that 54% of retirees viewed the COLA as inadequate.)

In general, retirees can expect benefit checks to grow regularly. As of November 2024, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $1,925, or about $23,000 annually. Here's a look at how average benefits have changed over time:

Year Average Social Security benefit for retirees 1964 $78 1974 $188 1984 $461 1994 $697 2004 $955 2014 $1,329 2024 $1,925*

2. Higher earners will pay more

Maximum taxable earnings also tend to rise each year, and in 2025, they're going from $168,600 to $176,100. Here's what that means: Any amount you earn over these limits is not subject to payroll taxes for Social Security.

You probably notice that your paychecks get a 6.2% haircut for Social Security (plus a 1.45% snip for Medicare). You may not realize it, but your employer chips in the same amounts on your behalf. (Self-employed folks have to pay the full 12.4% plus 2.9%, though they can claim a deduction for that.)

For 2025, a bit more of high earners' incomes will get taxed for Social Security. For most of us, all of our incomes are taxed for Social Security, but there's a limit to how much high earners are taxed for it -- and that limit in 2025 is $176,100.

Some see that as unfair, and some have suggested raising that limit much higher or eliminating it altogether. Doing so would strengthen Social Security, which is scheduled to have its surplus run dry within a few years.

3. There are new thresholds for the Retirement Earnings Test

You can claim your benefits as early as age 62, or at your "full retirement age" (FRA) (66 or 67 for most folks today). Claiming early will result in more, but smaller, checks. Alternatively, you can delay starting to collect your checks, with each year beyond your full retirement age adding about 8% until age 70. For most people, waiting until age 70 will be the best move -- if you can manage to do so.

If you claim early and keep working to some degree, the Retirement Earnings Test comes into play. Earn too much, and your benefits will be reduced. It's not as bad as it seems, though, because funds withheld get factored into your benefits once you reach your FRA, and they'll increase accordingly. So that income just arrives at your doorstep later.

Income Limit 2024 Income Limit 2025 Benefit Reduction If you're below your FRA $22,320 $23,400 $1 for every $2 over the limit If you'll reach your FRA this year $59,520 $62,160 $1 for every $3 over the limit

These are some of the most important Social Security changes for 2025 to know about. Keeping up with Social Security developments is smart, as it may help you make better financial decisions.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.