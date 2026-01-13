3 Social Security Changes Affecting Workers in 2026

Key Points

When you're in the thick of your career, it's easy to think that annual Social Security changes aren't relevant to you. You're not claiming checks, or at least you're not wholly dependent on them. So what difference does a few dull updates for inflation make for you?

Many people won't notice any major changes compared to last year. But there are three groups of workers who will feel the effects of the 2026 Social Security updates. If you belong to one of these groups, the size of your future benefit -- and possibly your annual take-home pay -- could be affected.

1. New workers will have to earn more to qualify for Social Security

Today's newest workers will have to earn more money than previous generations to become eligible for Social Security retirement benefits. Everyone who hopes to claim these benefits must have 40 work credits, with a credit earned by a specific amount of income. This changes annually.

In 2025, one credit required $1,810 in earnings, and you could earn a maximum of four credits per year. That meant you had to earn $7,240 to claim all four of your 2025 credits. In 2026, a credit requires $1,890 in earnings, meaning you'll need $7,560 to get your four credits this year -- a $320 increase.

Fortunately, even many part-time workers manage to earn this much, so it shouldn't pose a significant barrier for most. But if you've been working for less than 10 years and you're worried about not having enough credits, make sure you earn at least $7,560 this year.

2. High earners will pay a record amount in Social Security payroll taxes

Wealthy Americans will pay more in Social Security payroll taxes than ever before, due to an increase in the taxable wage base -- the amount of a person's annual income subject to the Social Security payroll tax. This could result in slightly less take-home pay, but the difference shouldn't be significant.

In 2025, higher earners paid taxes on only the first $176,100 they earned. In 2026, they will owe an extra $521 in Social Security taxes, because the government now taxes the first $184,500 in earnings.

While paying more in taxes is never fun, the more you pay now, the larger your benefit will be in retirement. Those who consistently pay the maximum in Social Security payroll taxes now could even be eligible for the maximum retirement benefit when they're older.

3. Younger beneficiaries who are still working may keep more of their benefits

Social Security beneficiaries who claim checks early will be able to earn more money from their job before they lose a dime to the Social Security earnings test this year. This rule withholds benefits from seniors who receive checks before reaching their full retirement age (FRA) -- 67 for those born in 1960 and later -- while earning more than a certain amount from their jobs.

In 2025, those who were younger than their FRA for the full year saw their benefit checks shrink by $1 for every $2 they earned over $23,400. Those who reached their FRA during 2025 lost $1 for every $3 they earned over $62,160 before their birth month.

These limits have risen to $24,480 and $65,160, respectively, for 2026. That could enable some younger Social Security beneficiaries to enjoy a slightly higher benefit this year. And in case you're wondering, money lost to this earnings test comes back as a benefit boost at your FRA, so there's no need to worry about forfeiting those funds for good.

If any of these changes affect you, remember that these updates happen every year, and they'll likely have a similar effect on your finances in 2027 and beyond.

