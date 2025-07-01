3 Soaring Restaurant Stocks Likely to Break Past 52-Week Highs

The restaurant industry has faced a mixed bag in 2025, grappling with persistent macro headwinds such as elevated labor costs, cautious consumer spending and ongoing food inflation.



While dining demand has been relatively stable in some segments, the broader industry has lagged the market amid concerns over discretionary income pressure and shifting customer preferences. As a result, many restaurant stocks have underperformed, with investors growing increasingly selective about where to allocate capital within the space.



Despite the industry’s uneven performance, several restaurant chains have bucked the trend, posting strong earnings, solid same-store sales growth, and continued unit expansion. These outperformers are benefiting from robust brand loyalty, digital innovation and pricing power — key traits that have enabled them to sustain momentum even as the broader landscape remains challenged.



Disciplined cost controls, enhanced loyalty ecosystems and scalable business models have become increasingly valuable in a tightening economic environment. Investors are rewarding these qualities by driving valuations, recognizing that not all restaurant stocks are created equal, and some are better positioned to thrive in the current climate.



In this context, restaurant stocks such as Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB and Shake Shack Inc. SHAK are not only outperforming but also sustaining their upward trajectory.



3 Must-Buy Restaurant Stocks

Cracker Barrel: So far this year, shares of the company have gained 15.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 0.3%. Closing at $61.08 in the last trading session, the stock stands 6.6% below its 52-week high of $65.43.



Cracker Barrel is gaining traction through menu innovation, digital upgrades and targeted remodels. Its back-of-house optimization initiative is streamlining operations to improve margins. A growing focus on off-premise sales is also lifting performance. In the fiscal third quarter 2025, comparable restaurant sales rose 1% year over year, marking the fourth straight quarter of positive comps, driven primarily by a 4.9% menu price increase.



In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have witnessed upward revisions of 18.5% and 12.5% to $3.20 and $3.52 per share, respectively. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Red Robin: The company’s stock has seen a turbulent ride in 2025, posting a modest 5.2% year-to-date gain. However, momentum has sharply shifted in the past three months, with shares surging 64%, a striking contrast to the industry’s 3.2% decline. The stock closed at $5.79 in the last trading session, below its 52-week high of $7.05.



The company has been benefiting from menu innovation, improved hospitality standards and the revamped loyalty program. Also, strong progress in restaurant-level profitability and disciplined cost management bodes well. With internal execution strengthening, the company expects the progress to continue in the upcoming periods.



In the past 30 days, the estimate for the 2025 loss per share has narrowed to $1.71 from $2. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Shake Shack: The company’s stock has witnessed a gain of 8.3% so far this year. In the past three months, the stock has jumped 46.9%. The stock closed at $140.60 in the last trading session, below its 52-week high of $141.06.



The company is benefiting from enhanced operations, menu innovation and store openings. Also, emphasis on digital initiatives and licensed business bodes well. Management remains optimistic about the licensing segment, citing strong global partner support and significant room for continued growth. Development efforts for 2025 are moving faster than initially expected, with Shake Shack planning to open 45-50 company-operated Shacks this year.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have witnessed upward revisions of 1.5% and 4.2% to $1.34 and $1.71 per share, respectively. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

