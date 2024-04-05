3 Soaring, Highly-Ranked Value Stocks to Buy in April

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks digs into some key stock market levels and potential catalysts in the early days of the second quarter. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks to consider buying—PACCAR (PCAR), Murphy USA (MUSA), and DaVita Inc. (DVA)—that have crushed the market over the last five years and in 2024 that still offer impressive value.

The stock market bounced back on Wednesday and looked strong through morning trading Thursday until sellers showed up. Comments from some Fed officials and the possibility of a hot jobs report on Friday, alongside growing Middle East and Russia fears spooked Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.4%. The sharp fall pushed the tech-heavy index to the brink of its 50-day, with the benchmark a bit further above that key level.



Despite the near-term worries, the market backdrop appears strong. A larger pullback was going to happen at some point because drawdowns are healthy even in robust bull markets. If the market does slide, investors with long-term outlooks should likely try to buy into the weakness.

Now let’s dive into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that offer an attractive combination of impressive valuations, soaring stock prices, and long-term upside in crucial, non-flashy industries.

PACCAR ( PCAR )

PACCAR is one of the largest manufacturers of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, with brands such as Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services, sells aftermarket parts, and more. PACCAR delivered a record 204,200 vehicles worldwide in 2023.



Trucks help deliver about 75% of the freight in the U.S. PACCAR stands to grow alongside the vital industry for decades as trucking will remain one of the backbones of the global economy. PCAR is advancing its diesel offerings while expanding into EVs, hydrogen fuel cells, and beyond.

PACCAR shares have soared 410% in the last 15 years vs. its sector’s 86%, including a 165% run in the last five years to double the S&P 500. PCAR stock has surged 23% YTD and its attempting to find support at its 21-day moving average.



The stock trades at a 33% discount to its 10-year highs and the S&P 500 and 6% below its sector at 14.4X forward 12-month earnings. PACCAR’s upward earnings revision help it capture a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s balance sheet is impressive and its dividend payout has plenty of upside given its low payout ratio.

Murphy USA ( MUSA )

Murphy USA is a gas station powerhouse, selling refined products and more at over 1,700 stores, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and Northeast. Many of Murphy USA’s stores are located near a Walmart, which has helped its expansion. MUSA owns a dedicated line space on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products system in the U.S., which helps keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space.



MUSA stock has skyrocketed 930% in the last 10 years, blowing away the benchmark’s 200% and destroying the Zacks Oil and Energy sector’s -14% downturn. Murphy USA shares have surged 185% in the past three years to top its sector’s 60% climb, driven by a 63% run in the last 12 months vs. Oil and Energy’s 11%.



Murphy USA stock slipped below its 21-day moving average on Thursday, with it at neutral RSI levels. Value-wise, MUSA trades at a slight discount to its 10-year median and 35% below its highs at 15.7X.

Murphy USA is projected to post top-line growth this year and next to help boost its adjusted EPS by over 3% and 6%, respectively. Murphy USA’s earnings outlook has improved steadily over the last few years, with its post-release positivity helping it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MUSA also pays dividends and returns excess cash to shareholders through buyback programs.

DaVita Inc. ( DVA )

DaVita is one of the top providers of dialysis services in the U.S. The firm serves patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and beyond. DaVita served roughly 250K patients at over 3K outpatient dialysis centers. A bulk of those centers are located in the U.S., with several hundred spread across 11 other countries.



Roughly 15% of U.S. adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, according to the CDC. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure. DVA will benefit from an aging population in the U.S. and beyond.

DVA crushed our earnings estimates throughout 2023. Zacks estimates call for its adjusted earnings to climb 9% in FY24 and another 8% in FY25 on the back of around 4% revenue expansion in both periods.

DaVita’s adjusted EPS outlook has continued to improve over the last six-plus months to help it grab a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



DVA shares have climbed by 700% in the last 20 years vs. the S&P 500’s 380%, including a 140% run during the past five years. DaVita soared 50% over the last six months to break above its 2021 highs in March.

The DaVita shares fell below their 21-day moving average on Thursday. DVA’s strong earning outlook is highlighted by the fact it trades at a 38% discount to its 10-year highs and the Zacks Medical sector at 14.3X forward 12-month earnings.

