3 Soaring, Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before Earnings

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we quickly explore the bullish case for the remainder of 2021. The core of the episode is then centered around three growth-focused tech stocks that might be worth buying as they prepare to release their quarterly earnings results.

Stocks have continued to climb to new highs amid what has been a strong fourth quarter earnings season that’s seen Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT, and many other technology companies blow away quarterly estimates. On top of that, low interest rates, the possibility of more government spending, and the vaccine rollout helps further establish the bull case for the market (also read: Earnings Estimates Keep Going Up).

The first stock we dive into is e-commerce powerhouse Shopify SHOP. The stock has surged over 30% since the end of January heading into its Q4 financial results that are due out before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 17.

We then look at streaming TV firm Roku ROKU ahead of its Q4 release on Thursday. ROKU jumped to new highs Tuesday and it has crushed Netflix NFLX over the last several years, as it stands to grow as more people leave legacy media in favor of Disney+ DIS and other platforms.

The last stock we look at is Fiverr FVRR. The company has created an on-demand, e-commerce-esque experience that “makes working with freelancers as easy as buying something on Amazon.” The stock, which hit new records Tuesday and is set to report Thursday, has skyrocketed over the last year to crush Zoom Video ZM, Nvidia NVDA, and other high-flyers as it proves it is ready for the work-from-anywhere world.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Get Free Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Get Free Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Get Free Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Get Free Report



Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Get Free Report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.