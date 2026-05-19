3 Smart Ways Retirees Can Fight Rising Costs in 2026

Key Points

Budgeting carefully could help stretch your income.

Working could give you more options.

Choosing the right investments could boost your retirement paycheck in a meaningful way.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're a retiree who's feeling the pressure of higher prices, you're not alone. Inflation has been stubbornly elevated in recent years. And a lot of seniors are paying more for essentials like housing, food, and gas than they can comfortably afford.

Compounding the problem is that over the past couple of years, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustments have been modest. And this year, a huge increase in the cost of Medicare Part B ate into a lot of that Social Security raise. So if you're having a hard time managing financially, there's a reason for it.

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That doesn't mean you're doomed to struggle, though. Here's how to fight back against rising costs.

1. Budget carefully

When costs are high across the board, one of the smartest things you can do is reassess where your money is going each month. To that end, it's a good idea to create a budget that accounts for your various expenses, from obvious ones to rent and car payments to one-off costs like annual insurance premium renewals.

It's also important to prioritize essential spending in your budget, even if that means cutting back in discretionary areas. You don't necessarily have to say no to all fun or leisure purchases. But reducing spending in those areas could help ensure that you don't have to struggle to afford medication and groceries -- things you absolutely can't do without.

2. Go back to work

For many retirees, the idea of working is far from appealing. After all, you spent your life working, and now it's supposed to be your time to kick back and enjoy your freedom.

But if higher costs are straining your budget, it's a good idea to consider some type of job. And the good news is that it doesn't have to be a boring or restrictive one.

If you join the gig economy, you can earn money at your own pace, and while potentially doing something you enjoy. You may also want to look into starting a business if there's an idea you're passionate about.

3. Keep investments poised for growth

A lot of retirees shift toward conservative investments to minimize risk. That's an important thing when you're no longer earning a full-time paycheck. But it could also mean missing out on the opportunity to earn stronger returns.

That's why it's a good idea to keep at least some of your retirement savings in stocks. If you don't feel comfortable choosing companies individually, you can focus on broad market ETFs (exchange-traded funds). You may also want to make a point to load up on some dividend ETFs for the ongoing income.

If inflation is making it harder to function and manage your expenses, you're in good company. But if you make a point to budget carefully, work occasionally, and invest wisely, you can put yourself in a stronger position to handle the higher costs so many retirees are dealing with today.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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