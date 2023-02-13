3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now (While Everyone Else Hates Them)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding the best stocks to buy sometimes means being a little contrarian.

These stocks to buy are investments with great prospects. However, the markets are not valuing the potential, perhaps because the economy’s recovery is still not fully secure.

These companies fell out of favor for one reason or the other. But with the Fed showing signs of loosening its monetary policy, and the tremendous growth potential they offer, the time to buy these stocks is now.

SNAP Snap $10.65 GM General Motors $41.35 BA Boeing $212.89

Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reached 363 million daily active users worldwide in Q3 2022. That’s up from 306 million daily active users in the year-ago period.

Snapchat’s success has been attributed to its ease of use and ability to create personal connections with its users through their personal media sharing habits.

From an investor perspective, Snap has been a stock to sell for years. As a result, the stock does well during economic prosperity but does not do as well during a contraction. Snap has never seemed to be able to shake its reliance on advertising as its primary source of revenue.

However, despite these issues, the company is executing well. In the last two quarters, it handily beat earnings estimates. If the economy starts to gain steam again, this stock will be the first to come back, making it a can’t-miss prospect among stocks to buy.

General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is down 14% in the last year as a result of high inflation and supply chain constraints.

David Moadel wrote about this last October when he alerted investors about why GM stock was doing so badly in 2023. In particular, he cited UBS analyst Patrick Hummel, who discussed demand destruction’s dangers this year.

While those dangers remain, savvy investors must look past these concerns when assessing GM. In doing so, the automaker’s latest quarterly results will provide us with ample fodder for our analysis.

GM, based in Detroit, posted an impressive 28.4% increase in its revenues during the fourth quarter to $41.11 billion from $33.58 billion in the prior year’s quarter. For the full year, revenues increased 23.4% to $156.74 billion.

It sold a record 2.27 million vehicles. GMC, Chevrolet, and Cadillac sales, three of the four brands owned by the company, increased in year-over-year sales. Buick was the only brand that saw a year-on-year sales decline.

On a separate note, GM has pledged a massive investment of $35 billion into its electric and autonomous vehicle programs between 2020 and 2025.

With strong prospects and healthy fundamentals, GM is one of the best stocks to buy in this bear market. Shares trade at an almost 20% discount as of this writing.

The Boeing Company (BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) published an earnings report last month that surpassed the top and bottom lines, thanks to a resurgence in air travel worldwide.

This demand surge has led airlines to order more new planes from Boeing and other manufacturers. United Airlines just last month agreed to an order for 200 aircraft. The company reported receiving net orders for 774 commercial planes in 2022 and delivering 480 planes.

Considering that the supply chain issues are also minimized, the number of planes manufactured will improve. The company also plans to add another 10,000 personnel to its workforce during 2023, which indicates that the aircraft manufacturer expects busy times ahead.

However, despite the positive outlook, Boeing shares are hardly rallying. The stock is down more than 3% over the last 12 months. For those seeking value stocks to buy, the time to pick up BA shares is now.

