3 Small-Caps That Are Soaring Because of Coronavirus Panic

While the coronavirus has walloped the stock market this week, many traders have jumped into a safe haven: small-cap healthcare companies that are fighting the disease. For instance, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been on a tear all year. The tiny biotech started off 2020 with its stock priced at $3.99 a share; now, the stock sells for $16.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) has had a similar rocket ride. The company had a broken IPO last year and it's up 282% in 2020.
But the biggest winner has been tiny Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX). The Utah diagnostic company started the year as a micro cap. Its stock has had an amazing run in 2020, up 1,353% in two months.
Image source: Getty Images.
How are the large caps doing?
There are probably a dozen healthcare companies that are working on a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus. These include mega-cap names like Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline, as well as larger biotechs like Moderna, Gilead Sciences, and Regeneron. Yet the market has been rewarding these names only slightly, and in some cases, not at all.
|Stock
|Price on January 2
|Price on February 28
|Percentage Return
|Johnson & Johnson
|$145.87
|$134.48
|(7.9%)
|Sanofi
|$50.58
|$46.25
|(8.7%)
|GlaxoSmithKline
|$46.81
|$40.53
|(13.6%)
|Gilead Sciences
|$65.53
|$69.36
|6.3%
|Regeneron
|$378
|$444.57
|19.08%
|Moderna
|$19.57
|$25.93
|34.84%
|Vir Biotechnology
|$12.56
|$46.50
|282%
|Novavax
|$3.99
|$16
|300%
|Co-Diagnostics
|$0.90
|$13.23
|1,353%
Chart by author.
The small-cap names have done much, much better than the mega caps. For investors looking for a safe haven in the coronavirus meltdown, smaller is probably better.
10 stocks we like better than Novavax
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*
David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.
*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019
Taylor Carmichael owns shares of Novavax. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.