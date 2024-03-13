3 Small-Cap Wonders Set to Deliver Monumental Returns by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the investment arena, giant blue chips often dominate headlines. However, a quieter revolution always brews within the realm of small-cap wonders. Here, three under-the-radar entities wield the potential to deliver monumental returns and reshape entire industries. These three trailblazers are destined for greatness by 2026.

Step into disruptive technologies; they rewrite the rules of business with the first one. The company is a pioneering force in B2B trading. The second one has resilience and dedication to shield the financial futures of America’s educators with customized solutions. Then, venture into mortgage insurance with the third one on the list. The company’s strategic positioning and operational edge set the stage for unparalleled growth and valuations.

Each company prioritizes a robust operational edge, whether revolutionizing B2B trading, customizing insurance solutions for educators, or leading private mortgage insurance.

But this isn’t just about numbers and figures. The narrative here reflects advancement and the relentless pursuit of higher performance. Explore the layers of these small-cap wonders, uncovering the fundamentals behind their lead and the potency of monumental returns.

GigaCloud (GCT)

Source: ArtemisDiana/Shutterstock

GigaCloud’s (NASDAQ:GCT) technology is enabling, making an outstanding attempt to fill the B2B market gap. This offers a revolutionary trading ground for big and bulky products. The platform provides the discovery and handling of products to start a process, from processing the payment to the delivery of the item. GigaCloud primarily works with manufacturers in Asia and resellers in the West to fill the gap in the marketplace.

Additionally, GigaCloud’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, rose to $684.8 million, a growth of 40.8% from the prior fiscal year. Contributing to this growth has been the accelerated increase in active third-party sellers, up 43.3% to 741, and an increase in active buyers, up 9.6%.

The platform’s ever-increasing user base is proof of its efficacy and the high degree of trust it commands in the marketplace. GigaCloud generates revenues from transaction commissions, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and ocean transportation fees for a sharp approach to global trade facilitation.

Lastly, the important gesture of new development and operational milestones for GigaCloud poses enormous innovation and eases the global trade of bulk products. Hence, GigaCloud’s platform handles the constantly growing complexity of B2B transactions, putting the company on the right path to becoming a strong player in the market.

Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

Source: Shutterstock

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) remains one of the top financial services providers to America’s educators. The results of the year ending December 31, 2023, demonstrate its robust performance and business resilience. This is further evidenced by the strength in net income at $45 million, or $1.09 per share, and core earnings at $64 million, or $1.54 per share. Hence, the attention to educators’s needs through custom insurance and other financial services has bolstered this strong performance.

Horace Mann Educators’ strategy of operating within its means is reflected in its segment results, particularly Property & Casualty, which made a $9 million profit in the fourth quarter. This is indeed a signal of a sound recovery and profitability. This turnaround reflects how prudent HMN has been in navigating the complexity of the insurance market with risk management and strategic pricing.

Additionally, the company retained the strong performance of its Life & Retirement and Supplemental & Group Benefits at this revenue. This is bolstering Horace Mann Educators’ strategy to remain diversified towards growth. The company’s outlook remains optimistic, with an expected EPS of $3.00 to $3.30 for the full year of 2024. The consistency of the company’s dedication to the education industry and its customized solutions to meet the needs and challenges of educators fuel this positive sentiment.

Finally, as Horace Mann Educators grooms its offerings and expands even further, it remains a key player in the financial services sector to take advantage of opportunities within the educational community.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Source: Villi-Vonki / Shutterstock.com

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a leader in private mortgage insurance (PMI). The company provides insurance to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, allowing borrowers to facilitate home ownership with a lower down payment.

Additionally, the company described its outstanding success in 2023 with an operational foothold characterized by strategic positioning, strong operating performance, and heavy new insurance written (NWI) volume. This was further complemented by consistent growth in the insured portfolio, marking excellence in the operational process.

Financially, NMI Holdings achieved record performance, an 18.2% return on equity. Similarly, insurance-in-force increased 34.8% to $197.0 billion at the quarter’s end. This indicates NMI Holdings’ commitment to ensuring high-quality underwriting practices and effective risk management strategies.

Besides, its strength in the balance sheet supports earnings power and significance and puts the corporation in a good position for growth and creating value for shareholders. Specifically, NMI Holdings strategically focuses on buying shares whenever it finds them a good investment to improve shareholder returns while retaining a solid capital base.

Moreover, the company’s operational prudence and financial robustness are highlighted by its capacity to allocate healthy reserves for future claims while keeping actual claims paid low.

Overall, the growth in NMI Holdings’ business looks promising, and the commitment toward growth, return, and value for shareholders through a strategic repurchase of shares, coupled with a strong market position, makes it a nice story for people invested in the mortgage insurance space.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in HMN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Small-Cap Wonders Set to Deliver Monumental Returns by 2026 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.