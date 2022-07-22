3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Prolific Returns

Small-cap value mutual funds provide excellent choices for investors looking for bargains, i.e, stocks at a discount with impressive growth potential. Value mutual funds comprise stocks trading at a discount to book value, low price-to-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

Value investing is a very popular strategy, and for a good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks with low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends? Added to that small-cap funds are good choices for investors with a high-risk appetite as companies with small market capitalizations are expected to have higher growth potential than large- and mid-cap companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. Also, small-cap funds also expected to provide diversification across different sectors and companies.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap value mutual funds, namely, Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund VYSVX, Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund HWSIX and T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund PRSVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Small Cap Value mutual funds .

Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital gains by investing the majority of its net assets in U.S. small-cap value stocks. Fund managers in VYSVX use a full-market capitalization method to determine small-cap stocks.

Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 9.3%. As of March 2022, VYSVX held 851 issues, with 4.3% of its assets invested in Total Money Market.

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund invests the majority of its net assets plus borrowings in equity securities of small-cap companies. HWSIX refers to the Russell 2000A Index for categorizing companies as small-cap.

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 9.6%. HWSIX has an expense ratio of 1.07% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies that have a market cap within or below the range of companies listed on the Russell 2000A Index. PRSVX management can sometimes also invest in stocks with a higher market cap.

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 6.6%. John David Wagner has been the fund manager of PRSVX since 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap value mutual funds.

