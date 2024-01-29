3 Small-Cap Stocks With Mega-Cap Potential for 2024 and Beyond

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic landscape of the stock market, identifying small-cap stocks with the potential to ascend to mega-cap status is akin to finding quasars in space. The article explores three promising contenders for 2024 and beyond. It delves into the strategic maneuvers and financial dynamics propelling these companies.

These companies are demonstrating robust revenue growth and a growing revenue split coupled with margin advantage. Read more to uncover the distinctive strategies and financial strengths that set these small-cap stocks on a trajectory toward mega-cap potential.

Fiverr (FVRR)

Fiverr’s (NYSE:FVRR) consistent revenue growth represents its effective business model and market positioning. For instance, in Q3 2023, revenue of $92.5 million exceeded expectations, suggesting the platform’s popularity among businesses seeking freelance services. The 12.1% year-over-year growth suggests sustained demand and highlights Fiverr’s ability to attract and retain a diverse user base. Similarly, Fiverr’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9% represents operational efficiency and margin expansion.

Additionally, the spend per buyer improved to $271 (up 4% year-over-year). This suggests Fiverr is attracting new buyers with the increasing spending potential of its existing user base. The company’s 4.2 million annual active buyers suggest that Fiverr has the capability to attract, extract and retain a large share of the freelancing marketplace.

Notably, the cohorts that Fiverr is acquiring today, which spend about 20% more on their first purchase, highlight the leads of the upmarket push. This increased spending behavior in the initial stages of user engagement suggests Fiverr’s progressive market positioning.

Fundamentally, there is a stability of the time to return on investment for performance marketing at slightly over three months. This signals Fiverr’s efficiency in optimizing marketing spend to achieve a quick and consistent return on investment.

Finally, the company has maintained a healthy lifetime value to customer acquisition cost ratio over three years exceeding 3x and for five years exceeding 4x. This demonstrates the platform’s effectiveness in acquiring high-value customers. Therefore, these ratios signal the long-term profitability of customer acquisition efforts and the critical potential for a market value boost.

Limbach (LMB)

Focusing on strategic shift and revenue dynamics, Limbach’s (NASDAQ:LMB) decision to shift towards Owner Direct Revenue (ODR) reflects a strategic move, capitalizing on higher-margin opportunities. The Q3 2023 revenue split of 51.5% from ODR, up from 48.8% (Q3 2022), indicates the successful execution of this strategy. This shift aligns with the company’s goal of achieving a 50/50 revenue split by 2025. Hence, the current trajectory suggests surpassing this target by the end of 2023.

In the same context, there was 10.3% year-over-year growth in ODR revenue for Q3. This suggests a strong demand for Limbach’s services in this segment. This growth represents the market’s positive response to the company’s focus on ODR, demonstrating that clients value the direct relationship. Thus, this shift contributes to revenue growth and drives gross margins, earnings and overall cash flow.

Furthermore, the ODR segment had a margin advantage of 10% over the General Contractor Relationships (GCR) segment during Q3. The margin advantage becomes crucial in driving overall profitability as the company targets at least a 70% contribution from ODR. The focus on high-margin business activities contributes significantly to the company’s bottom line.

Finally, the largest legacy claim in the GCR segment was successfully resolved during Q3. This resulted in a $1.2 million write-up and a net cash influx of $16 million. This resolution not only improves the financial standing of the GCR segment but also suggests Limbach’s effectiveness in managing legacy issues. Therefore, the ability to be extraordinarily selective in project choices in the GCR segment further enhances margins. Overall, Limbach’s strategic shift towards ODR, improved margins and legacy claim resolution push the company for sustained growth.

RCM Technologies (RCMT)

First, regarding the healthcare division and revenue growth in the school’s segment in Q3 2023, RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) delivered significant revenue. This robust performance is in a quarter with zero Covid-19-related revenue. There is a sequential growth of approximately 25% in September and October 2023 compared to the same months in 2022. This indicates a strong demand for R&M Technologies’ healthcare services in educational institutions. Hence, this growth represents the company’s adaptability in navigating a post-Covid-19 environment.

Additionally, the absence of Covid-19-related revenue in Q3 2023 highlights RCM Technologies’ successful transition beyond pandemic-driven demand. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the company managed to sustain its healthcare business. At the same time, the company attained significant growth.

Also, there was a decision to deliberately cease services provided to a multi-location continuing care client in New York City and Long Island. The decision was based on the low contribution margin, reflecting a strategic move to prioritize higher-margin business. This led to a sequential gross margin improvement from 27.6% in Q2 2023 to 30% in Q3 2023. Furthermore, the sequential improvement in gross margin suggests RCM Technologies’s effective strategic management.

Looking forward to the positive outlook for Q4 2023, the company is projected to attain adjusted EBITDA between $7.6 million and $8.2 million. This suggests RCM Technologies’ confidence in its capability to continue the growth trajectory. Lastly, it anticipates consolidated revenue between $70 million and $74 million in Q4 2023, which suggests the company’s optimism.

Therefore, the sustainable revenue growth and the sequential improvement in gross margin position the healthcare division as a key driver of RCM Technologies’ overall growth in the coming quarters.

