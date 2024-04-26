3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Explode in the Next Market Upturn

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market is teeming with growth opportunities, especially beyond the realm of blue-chip companies. Three small-cap stocks are particularly promising, with solid fundamentals that could lead to a valuation explosion. These companies stand out not only for their strategic orientation and strong performance indicators but also for their potential for long-term growth.

First, the tale of the first is one of diversity and evolution. In addition to reducing the risk of market volatility, the firm has opened up opportunities for long-term growth by diversifying its top-line and entering new geographic areas. Similarly, the second one’s remarkable revenue growth trajectory illustrates its proficiency in collecting market demand through a variety of channels. The company may be a major force in the tech industry because of its well-timed acquisitions and varied income sources.

The third’s success, on the other hand, may be attributed to its careful portfolio management. This has produced competitive returns and ongoing profitability. The company’s dedication to providing value to shareholders allows it to manage market volatility and seize new opportunities effectively. Hence, these three businesses focus on long-term growth and wealth generation.

Tuya (TUYA)

Source: Shutterstock

Tuya’s (NYSE:TUYA) consolidated top-line in Q4 2023, boosted by 42.2% year-over-year (YoY) to $64.4 million. Because of the company’s strategic focus on product focus and refinement, revenue contributions across segments are now more evenly distributed. Two years ago, electrical and smart lighting products held over half the total revenue. Nonetheless, in 2023, each segment accounted for between 25% and 30% of sales, demonstrating the effectiveness of diversification initiatives.

Moreover, Tuya’s operations have changed to attain a more balanced global distribution. They concentrate mostly on developed countries such as Southeast Asia and Europe while developing development plans for growing markets such as China and Latin America. Revenue and gross profit per headcount soared despite a minor drop in customers serviced (from around 3,400 to 3,200). Hence, this highlights the effectiveness of the company’s concentration on high-quality clients.

Finally, every segment of the company delivered solid profit margins. Interestingly, the distribution of smart devices posted a gross margin of 29.7% in Q4 2023. Thus, the company maintained over 20% for the year, demonstrating how well the enrichment and product focus strategies work.

GigaCloud (GCT)

Source: Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock.com

GigaCloud (NASDAQ:GCT) has strong revenue growth, with total revenues rising to $244.7 million in Q4 2023, a 94.8% YoY increase. Revenues for 2023 totaled $703.8 million, a significant rise of 43.6% over 2022. The firm generates income from various sources, such as off-platform e-commerce, GigaCloud 3P service revenue, and GigaCloud 1P product sales.

Furthermore, the solid increase observed in each area reflects the efficacy of the company’s business approach in catering to consumer demand through several channels. Noble House and Wondersign were acquired, which increased the company’s geographical reach, product offerings, and technological prowess. All of these factors helped to derive top-line growth.

Lastly, the number of active 3P vendors and buyers on the platform has increased significantly, which shows growing ecosystem participation and market penetration. In the 12 months ending December 31, 2023, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of GigaCloud Marketplace climbed by 53.3% YoY to $794.4 million. Thus, the GMV of 3P sellers represented 53.7% of the overall GMV, demonstrating the growing role that third-party sellers have had in the platform’s expansion.

Horace Mann (HMN)

Source: AdityaB. Photography/ShutterStock.com

A vital factor in sustaining Horace Mann’s (NYSE:HMN) lead and producing income is its investment portfolio. Effective management of investment portfolios and capital allocation techniques is reflected in the 11% annual growth in net investment income and the 17% quarterly increase in net investment income.

Moreover, the pretax investment yield for 2023 is 4.74%; it increases to 4.94% in the fourth quarter, indicating favorable returns on assets invested. The company’s emphasis on premium, income-producing assets, such as commercial mortgage loans and fixed-income securities, supports long-term growth goals and optimizes portfolio returns.

Certainly, Horace Mann’s priorities are to derive higher valuations and attain a sustained bottom line. In 2025, the company aims to deliver a double-digit return on equity (ROE). This signifies its focus on long-term profitability and generating wealth for shareholders. Further, in 2024, the Property & Casualty segment is anticipated to regain full-year profitability. This is primarily due to efficient underwriting practices and strict risk control.

To sum up, in addition to supporting its long-term financial goals, the company’s emphasis is on enhancing underwriting profitability and maximizing investment returns.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in HMN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Explode in the Next Market Upturn appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.