3 Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Small-cap growth funds are natural choices for investors with a high-risk appetite when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. These generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their lower international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large- and mid-cap counterparts against any global downturn.

Below we share with you three top-ranked small-cap growth mutual funds, namely Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund BBGSX, Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund FSCFX and UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund Class P BISCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund invests the majority of its net assets in the securities of small and mid-cap companies and other organizations like certain investment companies, which seek to track the performance of securities of small and mid-cap companies.

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 8.2%. As of December 2021, BBGSX held 1759 issues, with 1.9% of its assets invested in Total Short Term Investment.

Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small and mid-cap companies similar to companies on the Russell 2500 Index and in shares of other small and mid-cap funds. FSCFX invests in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both.

Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund has a three-year annualized return of 9.6%. FSCFX has an expense ratio of 0.35% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund Class P seeks long-term capital appreciation. BISCX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, equity securities of REITs, and ETFs of small-cap companies from the U.S.

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund Class P has a three-year annualized return of 11.2%. David Wabnik has been one of the fund managers of BISCX since 1997.

