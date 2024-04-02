3 Small-Cap Cryptos Set to Moon 1,000%+ In the Next Bull Cycle

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amid a surging crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continuing to lead the way higher, many investors are now focusing their attention on small-cap cryptos with even greater potential to soar during this bull market rally.

Indeed, navigating the fast-moving crypto sector is challenging, considering the sheer volume of options out there for investors to consider. With thousands of small-cap cryptos to choose from, each offers exposure to high-growth upside. But many are without the requisite utility to justify an investment.

This space, riddled with small-cap projects that will see most likely trend toward zero, is a high-risk area in which to invest. But for those looking to create a diversified portfolio of such assets, and sell when they hit specific targets, here are three such projects I think could have 10x potential from here.

Smog (SMOG-USD)

The Solana (SOL-USD) based meme coin Smog (SMOG-USD) is set to debut on a centralized exchange (CEX) shortly after the conclusion of its initial airdrop season, per a social media post from the Smog team. Anticipation surrounds this potential listing, with #Dragons (devotees of $SMOG) urged to prepare for its arrival. Rumors hint at a possible listing next week, followed by another CEX listing.

The native token of a blockchain-based game, SMOG holders were urged to complete daily quests for reward points before the end of the first season. This comes as anticipation builds around season two, expected to focus more on on-chain trading. Meme coins, known for extreme volatility, can skyrocket or plummet rapidly, making them risky investments. Amidst numerous dog-themed tokens, SMOG stands out as a fire-breathing dragon, with recent data showing highs of $0.26 in February and a current retracement of around $0.17.

Solana’s surge in meme coin popularity poses a challenge to Ethereum’s dominance in token creation. Tokens like DogWifHat and Bonk on Solana have seen significant rallies. Notably, Smog debuted on the Jupiter decentralized exchange. It emphasizes community engagement through its airdrop campaign and offers rewards for participation in tasks and quests.

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA-USD)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA-USD), akin to Clash of Clans in the crypto realm, integrates GameFi features like ‘play-to-earn.’ Despite its market cap below $300 million at the time of writing, this is certainly a token with big upside potential. Currently trading around $6, some crypto bulls expect a 10x from here, if adoption continues to pick up.

The blockchain-driven mobile game “Heroes of Mavia” announced an airdrop of its token after surpassing 1 million downloads. Within a week of its launch on Apple and Android, it garnered over 230,000 daily active users, ranking top in China and Nigeria. Skrice Studios reported 100,000 players qualified for the MAVIA token airdrop, representing 2.5% of the total supply. Despite the mainstream breakthrough challenge, “Heroes of Mavia” shows promising early success alongside projects like “Star Atlas” and “Illuvium.”

Moreover, the crypto surged 30% in February, peaking at $8.59 and stabilizing at $8.56, with a market cap of $232 million. Since its launch on February 6th, MAVIA has risen by 196%. The rally coincides with Bitcoin surpassing $50,000. This boosts gaming tokens like MAVIA, which could have much further to run if this speculative momentum continues.

DevvE (DEVVE)

In the cryptocurrency realm, DevvE (DEVVE-USD) emerges as a pioneering solution, addressing the shortcomings of predecessors like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Boasting a team of 65+ experts from renowned entities like Swift Financial and Amazon, DevvE promises superior speed, affordability, and scalability. And, DevvE processes over 8 million transactions per second with swift finality. Additionally, it incorporates patented solutions for fraud prevention, data protection, and regulatory compliance, ensuring a secure ecosystem.

DevvE prioritizes ESG principles, catering to corporate and government needs with its eco-friendly blockchain solutions. The team behind this project aims for a market cap of under 50 million within 10 months, offering an enticing opportunity compared to rivals. Litcraft introduces a novel revenue model on the DevvX chain, while GlassBlock enhances asset trading efficiency within the ecosystem. DevvE collaborates with Lit Legion for social media and GlassBlock for environmental asset development and monetization.

