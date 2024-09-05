3 Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Sublime Returns

Investors with a high-risk appetite and an interest in growth and value investing may choose small-cap blend mutual funds to boost their portfolio. While blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation through capital gains, small-cap funds have higher growth prospects than their large and medium counterparts. Blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks, and owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Funds investing the majority of their assets in securities of companies with a market capitalization below $2 billion are generally considered small-cap mutual funds. Although funds investing in small-cap stocks are believed to have more exposure to market volatility than large or medium ones, they are also expected to provide diversification across sectors and companies. Moreover, small-cap companies are believed to be less affected by a global downturn, thanks to less international exposure.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund DSCPX, Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TCSEX and T. Rowe Price Integrated US Small-Mid Cap Core Equity TQSMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund seeks maximum long-term total return, consistent with reasonable risk. DSCPX invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%. As of March 2024, DSCPX held 33 issues, with 5.1% of its assets invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund invests most of its net assets in small-cap equity securities with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. TCSEX advisors generally invest in domestic companies in various sectors with acceptable growth rates and valuations.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. Pei Chen has been one of the fund managers of TCSEX since 2016.

T. Rowe Price Integrated US Small-Mid Cap Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of small and mid-cap U.S. companies. For its investment purposes, TQSMX defines small and mid-cap securities as ones with market cap within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index during the time of purchase.

T. Rowe Price Integrated US Small-Mid Cap Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. TQSMX has an expense ratio of 0.87%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TCSEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DSCPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TQSMX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.